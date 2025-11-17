Tommy Speaks: Offers update that there will be an update coming soon...

oski
Best Ref Ever
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2023
- Messages
- 2,327
- Reaction score
- 12,118
Tommy:
“I’ll be updating everyone soon on where I’m at only on here and with that I want to give back and answer some of your questions. The top 10 comments below will get asked to me on my next video. Again thank you for the love and support in this tough time and hope you all have a great week.”
Dana:
“There’s no damage to the eye. So, he should heal up soon, and we’ll figure out when we can make the fight again.”
Sherprayers and godspeed...
“I’ll be updating everyone soon on where I’m at only on here and with that I want to give back and answer some of your questions. The top 10 comments below will get asked to me on my next video. Again thank you for the love and support in this tough time and hope you all have a great week.”
Tom Aspinall promises update on eye injury after gruesome UFC 321 incident
Tom Aspinall has promised fans that he will be letting them know the latest on his eye injury after his last fight had to be stopped due to an eye poke.
bloodyelbow.com
Dana:
“There’s no damage to the eye. So, he should heal up soon, and we’ll figure out when we can make the fight again.”
Sherprayers and godspeed...