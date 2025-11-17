Tommy Speaks: Offers update that there will be an update coming soon...

Tommy:
“I’ll be updating everyone soon on where I’m at only on here and with that I want to give back and answer some of your questions. The top 10 comments below will get asked to me on my next video. Again thank you for the love and support in this tough time and hope you all have a great week.”

Tom Aspinall promises update on eye injury after gruesome UFC 321 incident

Tom Aspinall has promised fans that he will be letting them know the latest on his eye injury after his last fight had to be stopped due to an eye poke.
Dana:
“There’s no damage to the eye. So, he should heal up soon, and we’ll figure out when we can make the fight again.”

Sherprayers and godspeed...
 
Captain Herb said:
Lol that Jones didn't run away as fast as he could. He could've eye poked him as good as Gane.

You ducked a fight that they said you could win
Cause you ain't got the guts
It keeps naggin' at you night and day
Enough to drive you nuts
fella
ronda-whine-gets-tisuue.gif
 
Here is the actual post, on Tom's Youtube in the Community section, where you can add your comment to the list of questions he might answer:

Post from Tom Aspinall Official

Hello everyone! Your support hasn’t gone unnoticed on this channel and wanted to thank you first of all. I’ll be updating everyone soon on where I’m at only ...
I thought TS was talking about Tommy Toe Hold looking at the title
Alas, its just the HW champion
 
Axe720 said:
Can't wait for the highly knowledgeable folks on this forum to determine whether Tom is really experiencing what he says he is. Thank goodness we have people here who know his situation and condition better than he does.
Who is not an eye doctor these days ?!
 
A annnouncement for an announcement? Fucken hell, Not going to lie, i shouldn’t have snickered but the “support in this tough time” made me. I like Aspinall as he’s exciting to watch, but man Tom…you got poked in the eyes, your doctors cleared you, doctors notified the UFC and cleared you.

Dude is acting like it’s worst than it is(hopefully it isnt, it’s been long enough and im sure if it was worst Dana would’ve already said something about it) he probably didn’t expect the backlash from fighters and fans, but Aspinall made his decision to not continue, no one else.

Defend or Vacate.
 
Axe720 said:
Can't wait for the highly knowledgeable folks on this forum to determine whether Tom is really experiencing what he says he is. Thank goodness we have people here who know his situation and condition better than he does.
I mean, he’s been cleared by the doctors and if it was worst then it is UFC would’ve been notified about Aspinalls condition, as he is the most important investment in their HW Division. Put it this way, Dana & the UFC knew of Bispings eye condition and that he was never fighting again before Bisping even came out of the anesthesia, the UFC knew before even Bisping. Im sure if something was really wrong, Dana already would’ve addressed it.
 
