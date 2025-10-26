KavkazDominance
Did anyone notice it? I think that's the reason why Tommy actually shat his pants
I think it's more likely that he had his nose broken, threw a bunch of full power shots at air, gassed in the first two minutes and realised "Oh shit, there's 23 minutes left and I'm not just going to knock this guy out" and quit when he saw his opportunity.
YesGifs?
Like bruh you’re gonna ad the rewatch flair and not even have media to show?
"after more checks by the UFC‘s medical team, he was was promptly taken to the hospital."He sold the eye poke to get out of the fight.
30-27. Tom outlanded him on head strikes, Gane made up the gap with pitter patter leg kicks.I think Tom was in trouble
That jab was fucking him up- Gane is by far the fastest fighter he’s fought and it was giving him issues
Anyone got the strike count?
Thanks30-27. Tom outlanded him on head strikes, Gane made up the gap with pitter patter leg kicks.
Didn't you see Gane clipping him just 10 seconds before the eyepoke?Crazy how these narratives play. Straightforward fact is that Tom smoked Gane's leg and his head right before Gane shot the desperation double eyepoke. Gane was looking for a way out and he found it. You have to remember Gane's history, he only knows how to lose title fights. Same way he quit vs. Jones. First way out, he takes it.