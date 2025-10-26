Rewatch Tommy got clipped 10 seconds before quitting

KavkazDominance said:
Did anyone notice it? I think that's the reason why Tommy actually shat his pants
I think it's more likely that he had his nose broken, threw a bunch of full power shots at air, gassed in the first two minutes and realised "Oh shit, there's 23 minutes left and I'm not just going to knock this guy out" and quit when he saw his opportunity.
 
Fake news.

Tommy was tuning Gane the fuck up in that minute leading up to the eye poke. Knocked him off balance with a low kick, big right hand and had Gane scared for his life flicking his finger's in Tom's face. Honestly if that round was finishing out Tommy might have actually scored the KO with how things were trending, he clearly lost respect for Gane's pitter patter.
 
Exactly bro, he got hit as he was throwing and it stumbled him. Somehow only a handful of us noticed this, the cult mind control must be so powerful than Tom's horde literally can't see it. Tom looked super tense and almost panicked afterward.
 
Clipped...had his TD STUFFED and beginning to bleed profusely before grabbing what appeared to be the wrong eye that visually received the most damage
 
Crazy how these narratives play. Straightforward fact is that Tom smoked Gane's leg and his head right before Gane shot the desperation double eyepoke. Gane was looking for a way out and he found it. You have to remember Gane's history, he only knows how to lose title fights. Same way he quit vs. Jones. First way out, he takes it.
 
"Nose broken"

7wgR7lt.gif
 
Didn't you see Gane clipping him just 10 seconds before the eyepoke?

And Gane was outlanding him on the leg kicks lol
 
