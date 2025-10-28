Tommy Boy should've been given the victory...

Maybe he quit.

Maybe he didn't.

But Gane committed an egregious, seemingly purposeful, foul.

Gane was winning the stand up and still tried to gain an unfair advantage. (If done purposely) Even if it was accidental, it was egregious and completely avoidable. Gane shouldn't be rewarded with a draw.

Fuck Gane.
 
I wish they would take fouls more seriously and not bullshit warnings. Intentionally done or not it happened and the punishment should fit the crime regardless. If I run someone over with my car I don't get to just go home bc I didn't mean it, I get arrested as if I did it on purpose.
 
yea, was a dq loss in my book. But mma is stupid so meh.
 
