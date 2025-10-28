Tommy Boy should've been given the victory...

ComfortablyNumb55
Maybe he quit.
Maybe he didn't.
But Gane committed an egregious, seemingly purposeful, foul.
Gane was winning the stand up and still tried to gain an unfair advantage. (If done purposely) Even if it was accidental, it was egregious and completely avoidable. Gane shouldn't be rewarded with a draw.
Fuck Gane.
