Tom should just vacate the Interim belt.

BigOlJeet
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 30, 2022
- Messages
- 1,761
- Reaction score
- 3,183
We all know Jon isn’t gonna fight him, it would absolutely tarnish Jones’ legacy as a legitimate champ, a huge spit in the UFC’s face and the bald goof would go on suicide watch claiming Jones is the GOAT.
Jones is a chicken shit, his accolades at HW are garbage. Tom’s wasting his time chasing a skinny fat HW Jones, it’s embarrassing.
Jones is a chicken shit, his accolades at HW are garbage. Tom’s wasting his time chasing a skinny fat HW Jones, it’s embarrassing.