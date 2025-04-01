Tom should just vacate the Interim belt.

We all know Jon isn’t gonna fight him, it would absolutely tarnish Jones’ legacy as a legitimate champ, a huge spit in the UFC’s face and the bald goof would go on suicide watch claiming Jones is the GOAT.

Jones is a chicken shit, his accolades at HW are garbage. Tom’s wasting his time chasing a skinny fat HW Jones, it’s embarrassing.
 
Just throw away his only chance at a big money fight ever :rolleyes:
giphy.gif

Who else is there at HW that would get Tom anything but minor league money?
 
El Panteron said:
Brother this isn't a movie where a guy gives up a belt to make a point and everything works out.
The point is not to work out, it’s to prove a point that the UFC and Jones are a damn joke, exposed to the fullest. Only delusional Jon fanboys think he’s the GOAT.
 
Luthien said:
Just throw away his only chance at a big money fight ever :rolleyes:
giphy.gif

Who else is there at HW that would get Tom anything but minor league money?
Better than fuck all when Jones is running scared, wasting prime time waiting for Jon.
 
BigOlJeet said:
The point is not to work out, it’s to prove a point that the UFC and Jones are a damn joke, exposed to the fullest. Only delusional Jon fanboys think he’s the GOAT.
He is, fighting Aspinall doesnt change anything really, it affects his legacy if he loses to him but doesnt add anything, he is already set in stone as MMA´s GOAT for the time being.

Will they fight? Not likely, but its not in Aspinall´s best interest to vacate, he should be asking for fights tho, whoever that is, in 1-2 more fights he will be fighting for the Undisputed vacant belt or being promoted to without even fighting.
 
Tom should turn MAGA/MEGA heel; only then will he receive his long awaited title shot🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💂🏻‍♂️🇺🇲
Koala said:
Interim champ = PPV points
Its not mandatory, Undisputed champions like Fig when he won the belt didnt got PPV points at first, but its surely a way to get paid more than if they are not, its almost impossible to get PPV money if they have no belt.
 
The UFC should just close up shop over the way they have handled this to save face, the brand is stained the colour shit and the only rational explanation is Jones has heavy dirt on the company.

Every other champ coming back from injury in the past has always had to face the stand in champ on his return.
 
This actually brings up a good point and an opportunity to avoid this bullshit in the future.
Proposed rule change:
If the organization presents a matchup where an interim belt holder is set to challenge a title holder and the Champion refuses the fight the belt should immediately move to the challenger.
This log jam is unnecessary especially when a title holder represents a fighter that is expected to defend and an interim belt holder has already established that they're the most suitable opponent.
 
Got to wait on Dana's live to see what happens here, may be huge news
 
Sherdog is so funny at times. JBJ is not real champion, it is Francis. This would make the following true, even if no one has worded it this way....

Francis = Champ
JBJ = Interim champ
(aka, duck champion)
Tom = Interim Interim champ (aka, rightful no. 1 contender, the future of the HW division, and the cuck's dream come true)

Keep sherdogging sherdog!
 
Throw away all that extra money he earns every fight he has as interim champ, throw away his solified #1 spot and claim to the undisputed titleshot, throw away everything pretty much. Do people ever think before they make these ignorant threads?
 
