Tom should do the right and honorable thing and forfeit the belt

Tom is not the real champ. He was basically gifted the title of champion because the champ retired.

Tom is basically gifted the title for beating pavolich and blydes. No offense to either but I see these 2 guys at fight night guys.

He had a chance to justify being given the belt and got his ass beat, nose broken, gassed out and quit when given the chance.

Jon Jones was right he never deserved to fight him.

Tom should forfeit the belt and prove the fans he is the best HW in the world instead of being anointed the champion. This isn't wwe and he should stop trying to be a Triple H.

Give the belt up and stop making a farce out of the shittiest division in mma.

at this point they should just make jones vs poatan for the HW belt at the white house. Jones never lost the belt. And tom is a fake champ.
 
For sure. He's basically got the hype push because of the UK market needing their next hope, and the know it alls in t his forum were lapping up the propaganda, thinking Aspinall had GOAT level HW skills. He was good enough to be champ in a dead division, having the belt handed to him. He still has a lot to prove after getting beat up by a guy who should have lost a UD to Volkov.
 
Squarechoke said:
Jones never won the belt from the champ either. How can you be so dumb as to try to put Jones as the real champ when that is your chosen criticism of Tom? Is it that hard to think for 5 seconds before posting?
jones at least bet the undisputed number 1 at the time and a guy who basically lost to the champ in the last round due to a bad takedown and submission attempt which resulted in him losing the fight - and where he at least went for the win. The same guy who pieced up tom before he looked for an out. Jones also defended the belt against the HW GOAT.
 
There is no such thing as "undisputed #1" and Stipe was far from his prime, not having won a fight in over four years, so it's quite disengenous to just use his legacy as all that matters. I guess Matt Mitrione is up there with the best of all time too then since he beat Fedor. None of it matters since Ngannou still retired without losing the title, and you were the one making a thing of that.

I don't care what you think about Tom, I'm just pointing out that you're bad at making arguments.
 
Ah yes, gifted the title because after being no1 contender for almost 2 years the "champ" retired instead of fighting him. He had to win the interim vs Pavlovich, a guy on a six fight RD1 KO streak, who Gane has never fought, then had to defend INTERIM status, against Blaydes, a good wrestler, that again, Gane has never fought. Meanwhile Gane has had two title shots from beating Spivac, Tai Tuivasa and getting a gift decision over Volkov.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Ah yes, gifted the title because after being no1 contender for almost 2 years the "champ" retired instead of fighting him. He had to win the interim vs Pavlovich, a guy on a six fight RD1 KO streak, who Gane has never fought, then had to defend INTERIM status, against Blaydes, a good wrestler, that again, Gane has never fought. Meanwhile Gane has had two title shots from beating Spivac, Tai Tuivasa and getting a gift decision over Volkov.
Winning the belt effectively after beating Pavlovich has to be one of the easiest title victories in history, relative to the skill level at the time.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
By the time he was upgraded to full champion status he had beaten Pav, Blaydes and Volkov. Thats 3 of the top 5 guys in the division. Its hardly a bad run.
Not a bad run at all. But people around here were saying he beats prime Fedor, Jones is running from him, he has GOAT HW skills, he would beat Francis etc. The reality is Pav/Blades/Volkov is the best the UFC has to offer in a dead division. Blades is top5 but he has consistently been a punching bag for the top contenders for the last decade... sad but true. The reality is the division is lacking talent big time.
 
1000146362.jpg
 
Man after all these shit threads about Jones and Aspinal now we are going to get the same amount of shit thread about Aspinal being a quitter.

I feel bad for the guy. He exists out of Jones hate and now he also exists out of hate that sort of backfired.
 
rakeleaves said:
Not a bad run at all. But people around here were saying he beats prime Fedor, Jones is running from him, he has GOAT HW skills, he would beat Francis etc. The reality is Pav/Blades/Volkov is the best the UFC has to offer in a dead division. Blades is top5 but he has consistently been a punching bag for the top contenders for the last decade... sad but true. The reality is the division is lacking talent big time.
Jon absolutely did run from him, I dont know how anyone can look at it any other way. He was the no1 contender for 21 of the 29 months that Jon held the belt and Jon stalled for as long as he could before retiring and vacating instead of taking the fight, thats a duck. He ducked Ngannou too. Jon is the GOAT but that doesnt make him infallible or change the fact that hes a 38 year old career LHW who has had 3 fights in the last 5 years. He didnt want to risk it, it is what it is.

As for Tom beating prime Fedor or Ngannou, or having GOAT HW skills, obviously all of that talk was ridiculously premature. He is an athletic talented fighter who moves well for his size and seems to be relatively well rounded, but I dont think those traits would have stood out so much 15 or so years ago when athletic well rounded HWs were more common.
 
Coward and duck and crybaby, this bum dont belong to elite fighters. He need to fight corps of Arlovski again.
 
