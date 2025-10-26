Tom should do the right and honorable thing and forfeit the belt

ArtardFiesta
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2021
- Messages
- 2,231
- Reaction score
- 5,365
Tom is not the real champ. He was basically gifted the title of champion because the champ retired.
Tom is basically gifted the title for beating pavolich and blydes. No offense to either but I see these 2 guys at fight night guys.
He had a chance to justify being given the belt and got his ass beat, nose broken, gassed out and quit when given the chance.
Jon Jones was right he never deserved to fight him.
Tom should forfeit the belt and prove the fans he is the best HW in the world instead of being anointed the champion. This isn't wwe and he should stop trying to be a Triple H.
Give the belt up and stop making a farce out of the shittiest division in mma.
at this point they should just make jones vs poatan for the HW belt at the white house. Jones never lost the belt. And tom is a fake champ.
