Tom should do the right and honorable thing and forfeit the belt

rakeleaves said: Not a bad run at all. But people around here were saying he beats prime Fedor, Jones is running from him, he has GOAT HW skills, he would beat Francis etc. The reality is Pav/Blades/Volkov is the best the UFC has to offer in a dead division. Blades is top5 but he has consistently been a punching bag for the top contenders for the last decade... sad but true. The reality is the division is lacking talent big time. Click to expand...

Jon absolutely did run from him, I dont know how anyone can look at it any other way. He was the no1 contender for 21 of the 29 months that Jon held the belt and Jon stalled for as long as he could before retiring and vacating instead of taking the fight, thats a duck. He ducked Ngannou too. Jon is the GOAT but that doesnt make him infallible or change the fact that hes a 38 year old career LHW who has had 3 fights in the last 5 years. He didnt want to risk it, it is what it is.As for Tom beating prime Fedor or Ngannou, or having GOAT HW skills, obviously all of that talk was ridiculously premature. He is an athletic talented fighter who moves well for his size and seems to be relatively well rounded, but I dont think those traits would have stood out so much 15 or so years ago when athletic well rounded HWs were more common.