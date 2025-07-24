  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Tom sends a message to Gane

"He's in the way. It's gotta be me or him. It'll be him, obviously"

" Cyril Gane has ducked me many times. He has had the opportunity to fight me three times and he ducked me. Only because he was ranked above me. That is the attitude of a spoiled rich kid from a private school"

"I have ring rusty, but that has happened to me before... I'm mentally shaking that off. You can all expect an improved version of me. Curtis Blaydes has talked about Gane ducking him as well. So it's not just me he has been ducking. Suddenly when there's a title, Cyril Gane pops up with a win and gets the shot. Like, he has gotten 2 title shots. That's gonna be his third, I'm gonna make sure that... It's his last one"

" I think we are very, very evenly matched. I think it's going to be one of the most exciting heavyweight fights ever. I think he has weaknesses that work to my strengths, but you can all expect a crazy fight, it's gonna be one of the best heavyweight fights ever".


Cereal Gayne was pretty smart doing the movie to be honest. Get some more notoriety, some money, kickstart an acting career

and because HW sucks balls he knew he would always end up getting a title shot again no matter what lol
 
I think Tom gets it by UD — 48-47 , after a hell of a fight. But I can see it ending in the 4th round as well, though I think it goes to the championship rounds. Tom has improved a lot like he said, but so has Gane apparently, I think he went to Dagestan. Tom had scored the fighters like that, randomly asked

Jamahal Hill 8
Cyril Gane 8
Jiri Prochazka 8.5
Alex Pereira 9.5
Jon Jones 9.5

He said previously he was an 8 when Nina asked him in the day of his fight vs Sergei, and said he intended to get close to 10... I think he and Cyril are like ~9 now as he said he sees them as evenly matched up (I think he made a video in which he had given himself a ~9 score recently, need to check the video)
 
Cereal Gayne was pretty smart doing the movie to be honest. Get some more notoriety, some money, kickstart an acting career

and because HW sucks balls he knew he would always end up getting a title shot again no matter what lol
Lol the easiest thing to do is to get a TS at HW... JJ even said he'd rather they put him vs Miocic when they were putting him vs Gane. Then JJ said "Gane is fast for a HW, moves like a middleweight like people say, but his defense isn't good as he relies on footwork rather than a solid guard. And his takedown defense isn't great, he relies a lot on jiu jitsu only, instead Gane needs to work on his takedown defense, jiujitsu isn't going to save him when I'm on top of him"
 
Cereal Gayne was pretty smart doing the movie to be honest. Get some more notoriety, some money, kickstart an acting career

and because HW sucks balls he knew he would always end up getting a title shot again no matter what lol
Funny thing is that Tom said Gane is as dangerous as Jamahal Hill and he's evenly matched but a little above that. Ppl expect HW is the sky but they're watching Jiri Prochazka vs Jamahal Hill 😂😂 which btw is an awesome fight, just... Not at the level of Gods that ppl think. Big Ank and Alex can just be their natural size and take over HWs but no one watches HWs mainly, LHW has always been the premiere division 🤣

Alex Pereira only wants to go there so he can beat Big Tom and fight JJ. Ankalaev is that jealous girlfriend that wants Alex to fight him only, so much so that when Alex was teasing a HW move, Ankalaev also said he'd go HW too 😆😂😂
 
Me when I see that @Contempt mentionned me again …
 
Tom better win this fight otherwise... Alex Pereira vs Gane? Meh... Not that it'd be hard but I want Alex to be the one to beat Tom, Cyril best not to drag this to decision either otherwise Tom may be 2 years out from injuries
 
Little more spicy tone from Tom in those Gane interviews than he normally puts out, I like it.
 
