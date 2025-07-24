Tom sends a message to Gane







"He's in the way. It's gotta be me or him. It'll be him, obviously"



" Cyril Gane has ducked me many times. He has had the opportunity to fight me three times and he ducked me. Only because he was ranked above me. That is the attitude of a spoiled rich kid from a private school"



"I have ring rusty, but that has happened to me before... I'm mentally shaking that off. You can all expect an improved version of me. Curtis Blaydes has talked about Gane ducking him as well. So it's not just me he has been ducking. Suddenly when there's a title, Cyril Gane pops up with a win and gets the shot. Like, he has gotten 2 title shots. That's gonna be his third, I'm gonna make sure that... It's his last one"



" I think we are very, very evenly matched. I think it's going to be one of the most exciting heavyweight fights ever. I think he has weaknesses that work to my strengths, but you can all expect a crazy fight, it's gonna be one of the best heavyweight fights ever".





