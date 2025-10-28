KavkazDominance
Bon Gamin gave him a bloody nose and Tom got scared lmao.
Good Kid absolutely humiliated him yet you have his fans crying on here trying to act mature "uuuh well it was a foul" there wasn't no foul, Sassypinall is a quitter who took advantage of a brow poke. He even held the wrong eye. What a baby.
