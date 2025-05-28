Tom isn't taking Gane down for shit. Period.

This reminds me of Sherdog before Ngannou vs Stipe 2 where you see the limitations of most human brains in that they don't have the capacity to conjure any thoughts beyond what they have already seen, so since Stipe took Ngannou down at will in the first fight, their limited minds assumed with certainty that it would play out exactly the same in the rematch.Now we have Gane, who actually was always a pretty decent grappler and has only been exposed by Francis the hulk in his prime with the element of surprise, then Jon fucking Jones, and supposedly Volkov in the rematch, but Gane had a broken foot and toes which obviously made an impact.....So they take this info into the little Celeron processor in their head and extrapolate that even a non wrestler like Aspinall will just take Gane down at will because Jon Jones did, and Francis did to some extent many years ago.But times have changed.Now Gane trains with and is the grappling equal of a BJJ blackbelt David Fotsing, that makes Ngannou look like a MW. Aspinall will have no chance but to stand and we know how that goes. Blah blah Tom's KO power....do people forget that Gane didn't give two shits about Ngannou's power?! He wasn't the least but intimidated or affected by it. He clowned Ngannou like a child in every exchange.