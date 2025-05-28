Tom isn't taking Gane down for poop. Period.

This reminds me of Sherdog before Ngannou vs Stipe 2 where you see the limitations of most human brains in that they don't have the capacity to conjure any thoughts beyond what they have already seen, so since Stipe took Ngannou down at will in the first fight, their limited minds assumed with certainty that it would play out exactly the same in the rematch.

Now we have Gane, who actually was always a pretty decent grappler and has only been exposed by Francis the hulk in his prime with the element of surprise, then Jon fucking Jones, and supposedly Volkov in the rematch, but Gane had a broken foot and toes which obviously made an impact.....

So they take this info into the little Celeron processor in their head and extrapolate that even a non wrestler like Aspinall will just take Gane down at will because Jon Jones did, and Francis did to some extent many years ago.

But times have changed.

Now Gane trains with and is the grappling equal of a BJJ blackbelt David Fotsing, that makes Ngannou look like a MW. Aspinall will have no chance but to stand and we know how that goes. Blah blah Tom's KO power....do people forget that Gane didn't give two shits about Ngannou's power?! He wasn't the least but intimidated or affected by it. He clowned Ngannou like a child in every exchange.

1000032301.jpg

 
Last edited:
Gane's a bum wrestler and he's lazy. He's said this himself.

Also, what do you mean Gane didn't give two shits about Frank's power? He spent like the first 3 rounds staying away from it for dear life and trying to point fight. It was the smart thing to do, but you're out of your mind if you think he wasn't worried about the big shots coming from Big Frank. He'd have been a moron not to be lol.
 
That is one thick dude.
 
xhaydenx said:
Gane's a bum wrestler and he's lazy. He's said this himself.

Also, what do you mean Gane didn't give two shits about Frank's power? He spent like the first 3 rounds staying away from it for dear life and trying to point fight. It was the smart thing to do, but you're out of your mind if you think he wasn't worried about the big shots coming from Big Frank. He'd have been a moron not to be lol.
Yes he's not an idiot, but he wasn't flustered by it at all, and he did all the major damage and landed all the major strikes.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
That is one thick dude.
What does being thick mean to a guy?
It used to convey the same meaning as “slow” or “stupid”. Originally used in another insult “thick skull” as in “nothing can get through that thick skull of his”, but evolved to just using “thick” as the insult.1 Nov 2017

(I thought it meant being solid and well built!)
What else am I fucking up with this new language?
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Yes he's not an idiot, but he wasn't flustered by it at all, and he did all the major damage and landed all the major strikes.
Well, brother, you didn't say "flustered" you said he wasn't intimidated or gave a shit about it. There's a massive difference between what those words mean lol.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
What does being thick mean to a guy?
It used to convey the same meaning as “slow” or “stupid”. Originally used in another insult “thick skull” as in “nothing can get through that thick skull of his”, but evolved to just using “thick” as the insult.1 Nov 2017

(I thought it meant being solid and well built!)
What else am I fucking up with this new language?
Damn double yellow...

You just quote yourself?
<EdgyBrah>
Then ask yourself a question?
 
Luthien said:
I get the vibe that he barely trains <lol> HW is such a JOKE of a division @HI SCOTT NEWMAN crazy that Gane is ranked 2 ><
Its an embarassment, in what other sport a "world class athlete" is a ranked fifa player ffs?

The division is a joke, at this point ship them all to PFL or One after Jones retires.
 
