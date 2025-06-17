Movies Tom Cruise or Daniel Day-Lewis - Which career would you rather have?

Which career would you rather have?

  • Tom Cruise

    Votes: 7 100.0%

  • Daniel Day-Lewis

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    7
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,564
Reaction score
51,349
If you were an actor, which of their legendary careers would you rather have?

Tom Cruise is perhaps the biggest movie star of all-time.

And a very good actor considering his stature of being an elite movie star.

Daniel Day-Lewis is considered one of the greatest actors of all-time.

Has 3 Oscars, only actor to have 3 Oscars for male lead.



 
Takes Two To Tango said:
If you were an actor, which of their legendary careers would you rather have?

Tom Cruise is perhaps the biggest movie star of all-time.

And a very good actor considering his stature of being an elite movie star.

Daniel Day-Lewis is considered one of the greatest actors of all-time.

Has 3 Oscars, only actor to have 3 Oscars for male lead.



Click to expand...

Tom Cruise clearly.

I would rather be traveling the world doing crazy stuff in fun box office hits with LA dime actresses than break my leg on purpose so I can feel what a handicap person feels like in order to act realistically in a depressing movie that barely anyone sees
 
Last edited:
By distance off all outside CRUISE. DDL is GOAT but most his movies aren't fun , he doesn't star in many and is maybe 5% as "rich an famous". Cruise is maybe biggest movie star of all time ........ hes the MSOAT
 
Magnolia vs There Will Be Blood. It's a win-win. Went with Cruise just because he has the better catalog overall imo.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Gary Oldman or Daniel Day-Lewis - Who's the better actor?
2
Replies
37
Views
799
Bob Gray
Bob Gray
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies RUMOR: Three-Time Oscar Winner Daniel Day-Lewis Is Being Eyed To Play Magneto In Marvel Studios' X-MEN Reboot
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Thrawn33
Thrawn33

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,913
Messages
57,438,134
Members
175,712
Latest member
Veijo

Share this page

Back
Top