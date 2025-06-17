Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
If you were an actor, which of their legendary careers would you rather have?
Tom Cruise is perhaps the biggest movie star of all-time.
And a very good actor considering his stature of being an elite movie star.
Daniel Day-Lewis is considered one of the greatest actors of all-time.
Has 3 Oscars, only actor to have 3 Oscars for male lead.
