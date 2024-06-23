  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies Tom Cruise in The Last Samurai or Top Gun - Which film did he look more handsome in? (Semi-Finals)

Which film did he look more handsome in?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Continuation to this thread.

Movies - Out of these Tom Cruise films - Which 5 did he look the most handsome in?

Taps Risky Business Legend Top Gun The Color of Money Cocktail Days of Thunder Far and Away A Few Good Men Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles Mission: Impossible Jerry Maguire Magnolia Minority Report The Last Samurai Collateral Rock of Ages Jack Reacher Top...
The Last Samurai

1*rACotMVGK5wcw6goSJPxUw.jpeg


untitled-30.jpg


65985426_2289489871133408_4312450273910980608_n.jpg


lastsamurai4_1082587695.jpg


b67319aff8cdffd5c03dcf8a70bd24d41779f4be.gifv


Top Gun

tom-cruise-top-gun-mainer-1.jpg


49608459857_9b286577fe_b.jpg


607408710


1-tom-cruise-in-top-gun-1986--album.jpg


2c772c75181d28faefef22f0988e54153c8869d2.gif



Please vote, thanks.

@Tone C @yamahacrasher @Gomi1977 @Adamant @MastiffMike @Rawex @Sirwastealot @Zer @Reign Supreme @Brofessor @Teppodama @Law Talkin’ Guy @ssBaldy @revoltub
@Trill850 @WarDronx @Gigacardio @BB in Crazy!!!! @THEfightsAREfixed @Papachulu
 
Topgun. Most people look better clean shaven and with a neat haircut rather than looking homeless.
 
