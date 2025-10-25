Tom can take his fathers advice and go into Boxing and never get eye poked again but....

Intermission
No boxer is or ever was afaid of him. Tom does not have the Ngannou factor...He is green defensively and does not intimidate fighters like Ngannou did.
Tyson Fury stalked Deontay Wilder even after getting knocked down.. he did not pursue Ngannou, never tested him out. Thats how much respect he had for a complete newb
If tom were to fight ngannou I think ngannou would swallow him in any clinch fighting. Manhandle him. That fight would depend entirely on the range that they strike in.
They have different strengths and weaknesses but it will end up the same for them in boxing. On the floor...
