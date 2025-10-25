Tom can take his fathers advice and go into Boxing and never get eye poked again but....

To me, personally, i feel like if he was a created fighter in the ufc game, all his stats are on offense, 100% offense or 90% offense and 0-10% defense. Again maybe todays results are clouding my judgement a bit, but i feel like he is someone with a low pain tolerance, unproven cardio, and mediocre striking defense, but his offense makes up for a lot of those potential weaknesses, its hard to check your cardio if you are knocking people out in the first round, its hard to see if you can take a shot on your chin if your fights dont last that long.



This would have been a great fight to maybe check a lot of these concerns that i have, it looked like it was going to be a war, really unfortunate for everyone.