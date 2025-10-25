Tom can take his fathers advice and go into Boxing and never get eye poked again but....

I

Intermission

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
7,221
Reaction score
3,650
No boxer is or ever was afaid of him. Tom does not have the Ngannou factor...He is green defensively and does not intimidate fighters like Ngannou did.

Tyson Fury stalked Deontay Wilder even after getting knocked down.. he did not pursue Ngannou, never tested him out. Thats how much respect he had for a complete newb

If tom were to fight ngannou I think ngannou would swallow him in any clinch fighting. Manhandle him. That fight would depend entirely on the range that they strike in.

They have different strengths and weaknesses but it will end up the same for them in boxing. On the floor...
 
Last edited:
Intermission said:
I always felt his biggest strength and weakness was his boxing.
Click to expand...
To me, personally, i feel like if he was a created fighter in the ufc game, all his stats are on offense, 100% offense or 90% offense and 0-10% defense. Again maybe todays results are clouding my judgement a bit, but i feel like he is someone with a low pain tolerance, unproven cardio, and mediocre striking defense, but his offense makes up for a lot of those potential weaknesses, its hard to check your cardio if you are knocking people out in the first round, its hard to see if you can take a shot on your chin if your fights dont last that long.

This would have been a great fight to maybe check a lot of these concerns that i have, it looked like it was going to be a war, really unfortunate for everyone.
 
TomTomNT said:
Tom gets knocked out the moment he fights any legit boxer, dude has pretty mid striking defense and untested cardio, i dont see pure boxing ending well for him at all.
Click to expand...
That's true for every single MMA fighter on the planet.
It's also conversely true that any boxer who tried challenging themselves in MMA would get their shit pushed in by some journeyman before they ever made it to a title fight.
 
TomTomNT said:
To me, personally, i feel like if he was a created fighter in the ufc game, all his stats are on offense, 100% offense or 90% offense and 0-10% defense. Again maybe todays results are clouding my judgement a bit, but i feel like he is someone with a low pain tolerance, unproven cardio, and mediocre striking defense, but his offense makes up for a lot of those potential weaknesses, its hard to check your cardio if you are knocking people out in the first round, its hard to see if you can take a shot on your chin if your fights dont last that long.

This would have been a great fight to maybe check a lot of these concerns that i have, it looked like it was going to be a war, really unfortunate for everyone.
Click to expand...
Yeah He always looked dicey to me. but the fact that he stopped fights with punches that technically werent the best when they landed, suggest to me he does have a skill to find the off switch button. or he hits like a freight train. probably a mixture of both.
 
What’s the Ngannou factor? Going 0-2 in boxing while making a mockery of MMA lol?


I don’t think MMA fighters should dabble in boxing, but Ngannous windmilling and begging for a boxing handout was a stain on the sport.

Tom can’t do much worse than that.
 
TomTomNT said:
Tom gets knocked out the moment he fights any legit boxer, dude has pretty mid striking defense and untested cardio, i dont see pure boxing ending well for him at all.
Click to expand...
I'm not an expert but this is obvious.
 
Fact Checker said:
What’s the Ngannou factor? Going 0-2 in boxing while making a mockery of MMA lol?


I don’t think MMA fighters should dabble in boxing, but Ngannous windmilling and begging for a boxing handout was a stain on the sport.

Tom can’t do much worse than that.
Click to expand...
To be fair he went to decision with a top heavyweight boxer. Regardless if you think fury wasn't trying it went to decision
 
Fact Checker said:
What’s the Ngannou factor? Going 0-2 in boxing while making a mockery of MMA lol?


I don’t think MMA fighters should dabble in boxing, but Ngannous windmilling and begging for a boxing handout was a stain on the sport.

Tom can’t do much worse than that.
Click to expand...
Ngannou went all rounds against the world champion which Chael Sonnen said is ridiculous, an mma fighter is lucky to get out of 2 rounds.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
Intermission said:
Ngannou went all rounds against the world champion which Chael Sonnen said is ridiculous, an mma fighter is lucky to get out of 2 rounds.
Click to expand...

Fury is a headcase who was eating cheeseburgers and hopped off the couch. He didn’t even try to fight Ngannou and still won lol.


He then fought Joshua who embarrassingly starched him. It was one of the biggest mismatches in combat sports history
 
Fact Checker said:
Fury is a headcase who was eating cheeseburgers and hopped off the couch. He didn’t even try to fight Ngannou and still won lol.


He then fought Joshua who embarrassingly starched him. It was one of the biggest mismatches in combat sports history
Click to expand...
Joshua was on fire.. New coach, reinvigorated. Ngannou picked him at the worst possible time
This was his fight prior and while it wasnt a super strong opponent, it wasnt a bum either

 
Intermission said:
No boxer is or ever was afaid of him. Tom does not have the Ngannou factor...He is green defensively and does not intimidate fighters like Ngannou did.

Tyson Fury stalked Deontay Wilder even after getting knocked down.. he did not pursue Ngannou, never tested him out. Thats how much respect he had for a complete newb

If tom were to fight ngannou I think ngannou would swallow him in any clinch fighting. Manhandle him. That fight would depend entirely on the range that they strike in.

They have different strengths and weaknesses but it will end up the same for them in boxing. On the floor...
Click to expand...
Toms style is not good vs francis Tom likes to move forward pressure and blow his load... Francis would murder him in round 1 early.
 
Fact Checker said:
What’s the Ngannou factor? Going 0-2 in boxing while making a mockery of MMA lol?


I don’t think MMA fighters should dabble in boxing, but Ngannous windmilling and begging for a boxing handout was a stain on the sport.

Tom can’t do much worse than that.
Click to expand...
This is the NGannou factor:
images (1).jpeg
 
Ngannou is a bum in boxing
Just because that fat cocaine addict embarrassed himself and boxing, doesn't make francis some frightening boxer

Aj righted the wrong and absolutely smashed Ngannou to pieces easily

Mma fighters should just fight, or follow the other hasbeens/never was to bare knuckle and the same is true for boxers

Mma fighters are shit boxers and boxers are shit mma fighters. Stay in your lane
 
The Aspinalls can try head into Boxing, but i highly doubt any promotion will be paying him the payday that Ngannou got, Ngannou ruined it for MMA fighters looking for that big boxing payday, the only place you’ll see Aspinall in is the same org that Till is in & to be honest it’s better he stays in MMA, if he even gets close to establishing himself as the best UFC HW ever, lots of opportunities will be had, especially since UFC is owned by WME.
 
Tom into boxing....lmfao good one.

Dude's chin elevates everytime he throws his arm punch combos. Dude gets brutalized by the bottom of the barrel of the division.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,823
Messages
58,007,863
Members
175,905
Latest member
hermann

Share this page

Back
Top