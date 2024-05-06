Tom Brady got offended over the tiniest little Roast

Netflix recently aired "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" and Tom got offended by this? R e a l l y??
I've seen brutal celebrity roasts in the past that were worse than this.




Here's the full pBp from the show, including roasts from guest comedians.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Tom Brady Roast: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Bill Belichick, Will Ferrell and More Joke About Gisele Bundchen, Deflategate, Crypto Failure

Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Robert Kraft and Rob Gronkwoski also took the stage to make jokes about the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who laughed along from the sidelines.
www.hollywoodreporter.com www.hollywoodreporter.com
 
That was weird he got worked up over that. I feel like people said a lot worse shit than what Ross said too
 
Imagine this dude on any jobsite lol. He wouldn’t last a week as an apprentice in most trades with that paper thin skin. He’s too used to everybody stroking him off all the time.
 
they trashed him and mocked him for losing gisele to a rando bjj guy and didnt say shit but kraft is where he draws the line
 
elreece said:
I literally dont get the joke?

But if you are easily offended dont go on a roast?!
Joke is if that was florida massage parlor brady would be giving kraft a happy hour.
 
It was Tom white-knighting for Robert Kraft.

Drew more attention to it all by doing what he did, so, failed play call Tom.
 
