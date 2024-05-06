Tom Brady got offended over the tiniest little Roast

Rhood
Netflix recently aired "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" and Tom got offended by this? R e a l l y??
I've seen brutal celebrity roasts in the past that were worse than this.
Here's the full pBp from the show, including roasts from guest comedians.
Tom Brady Roast: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Bill Belichick, Will Ferrell and More Joke About Gisele Bundchen, Deflategate, Crypto Failure
Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Robert Kraft and Rob Gronkwoski also took the stage to make jokes about the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who laughed along from the sidelines.
www.hollywoodreporter.com
