News Tom Asspinall is about to quit fighting

KavkazDominance

KavkazDominance

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Aug 4, 2024
Messages
289
Reaction score
478
At least that's what he said in his documentary.

He said he will quit fighting if there's something wrong with his eye, but if it turns out there's nothing wrong, even his fans will turn on him for being a big toddler whine baby.

Does that mean he will have to stick to his word and quit fighting to keep at least a minimum of dignity?
 
It would be better for him to finish after such a disgrace
 
KavkazDominance said:
At least that's what he said in his documentary.

He said he will quit fighting if there's something wrong with his eye, but if it turns out there's nothing wrong, even his fans will turn on him for being a big toddler whine baby.

Does that mean he will have to stick to his word and quit fighting to keep at least a minimum of dignity?
Click to expand...
1000146814.jpg
 
Mods, it's time to have a mega thread about Aspinall's eye and stop with this shit.

The same thread is being created every 10 minutes...

Put them all together and wasteland it, that shit was three days ago.

There's literally 20 threads about Aspinall on the main page. 20 out of 30.
 
Last edited:
He seems mentally fragile. My read is that being a fighter was his Dad's dream not his and it's all to fulfil his Dad's ego. Hence the looking to get out of fights and now his fighting career.
 
Ozze said:
Mods, it's time to have a mega thread about Aspinall's eye and stop with this shit.

The same thread is being created every 10 minutes...

Put them all together and wasteland it, that shit was three days ago.
Click to expand...

"The Tommy Aspinall Eyepoke Megathread"
 
Maybe he genuinely couldn't see out of his eye, and he was scared? The prospect of losing vision in one of your eyes would be enough to make most people question their MMA career.

I'd give him at least a month to see how his eye heals up, and how feels then. If he says that he's considering quitting MMA in a month, then I'll believe it.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Maybe he genuinely couldn't see out of his eye, and he was scared? The prospect of losing vision in one of your eyes would be enough to make most people question their MMA career.
Click to expand...

the fact is that a fighter could lose an eye or have the vision permanently imparied even by a legal shot (how many fractured orbitals we witnessed, not counting Bisping?).
Is it selective fear, only when the strike is illegal?
Is it genuine fear, ready to stop even after a bad legal strike?
Fear should not be an excuse at this point in Tom's career.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Maybe he genuinely couldn't see out of his eye, and he was scared? The prospect of losing vision in one of your eyes would be enough to make most people question their MMA career.

I'd give him at least a month to see how his eye heals up, and how feels then. If he says that he's considering quitting MMA in a month, then I'll believe it.
Click to expand...
His eye is fine.
 
Worst tattoos in the game. He should fight "the artist" that did his neck tattoo next.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KavkazDominance
Rumored Asspinall is still whining about his eye
Replies
9
Views
188
AmonTobin
AmonTobin
Al Tair
Tom actually quit. Jones was right.
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
1K
cburm
cburm
S
Tom Aspinall is prepared to quit fighting if he loses 1 eye
2
Replies
30
Views
456
Steve Fox
Steve Fox
Othman
Aspinall chose to quit
2
Replies
36
Views
477
Alpha_T83
Alpha_T83
KavkazDominance
Tom Sassypinall is a fraud.
Replies
6
Views
100
TITS
TITS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,923
Messages
58,012,756
Members
175,906
Latest member
HanaOdeshee

Share this page

Back
Top