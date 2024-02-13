Tom Aspinall's Record

dcthegod

dcthegod

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 12, 2019
For someone who has dedicated his entire life to MMA, started training at 7 with Dad and intent of becoming a fighter from very early on - he doesn't have a whole lot of fights for being 31.
14-3 Pro Record with with 6 ammy fights
First am fight in 2010 and then a 3 year layover before next fight. Turned pro in 2014, fought regularly until 2016 and then another 3 year layover. Last fight in CW in 2019 and then another year layover before UFC debut. And he only had 2 fights in CW. He's had 8 fights in UFC in 3 1/2 years with a year off for knee injury, so he's kept busy since getting to UFC. It just feels like he has too few fights for being a fighter his entire life and this stage of career.
He's gotten decent experience in his UFC run, but very little overall time in the cage. Do you think his overall lack of experience will play a factor in his next, most difficult fights?
 
He's fought quality opponents that provided better experience for Tom than some low level random MMA guys that fighters would usually fight at the beginning of their careers.

Also BJ Penn only had 8 fights before he beat Hughes for the WW title. GSP was 13-1 when he won the WW title. Francis was 15-2 when he won the HW title at 35 years old
 
The kid's a killer. 8 UFC fights and the only guy that makes out of the first round, including Pavlovich, another killer, was Arlovski.

The ONLY fight that makes sense for him is Jon.
 
I'm pretty sure he had a video on his youtube channel talking about how he couldn't find willing opponents for a significant portion of his time pre UFC.
 
Tommy Asperger had a 3 year layoff in his mid twenties.
 
