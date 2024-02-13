Tom Aspinall's Record

For someone who has dedicated his entire life to MMA, started training at 7 with Dad and intent of becoming a fighter from very early on - he doesn't have a whole lot of fights for being 31.

14-3 Pro Record with with 6 ammy fights

First am fight in 2010 and then a 3 year layover before next fight. Turned pro in 2014, fought regularly until 2016 and then another 3 year layover. Last fight in CW in 2019 and then another year layover before UFC debut. And he only had 2 fights in CW. He's had 8 fights in UFC in 3 1/2 years with a year off for knee injury, so he's kept busy since getting to UFC. It just feels like he has too few fights for being a fighter his entire life and this stage of career.

He's gotten decent experience in his UFC run, but very little overall time in the cage. Do you think his overall lack of experience will play a factor in his next, most difficult fights?