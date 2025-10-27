Tom Aspinall willing to fight Arlovski with 1 eye

markg171
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2009
- Messages
- 28,608
- Reaction score
- 18,310
“I had a problem with my eye but it’s getting better,” Aspinall told Business Insider after the fight in Las Vegas. “Basically, I got punched in the eye early on. And it wasn’t, like, I couldn’t see…because I could see.
“But you know when you put someone else’s glasses on and it’s blurry? That’s what it was like in one eye. So I could see, but I couldn’t judge how close he was or how far away he was… I think if I had two good eyes, I don’t think he would have been able to hit me.
“And I’m not being cocky or anything. I think my footwork was too quick for him. So that’s another experience. Fighting when I couldn’t really see that well.”
“But you know when you put someone else’s glasses on and it’s blurry? That’s what it was like in one eye. So I could see, but I couldn’t judge how close he was or how far away he was… I think if I had two good eyes, I don’t think he would have been able to hit me.
“And I’m not being cocky or anything. I think my footwork was too quick for him. So that’s another experience. Fighting when I couldn’t really see that well.”
Tom Aspinall's former rival and world champion claims he 'quit' amid UFC 321 controversy
Tom Aspinall has been branded a 'quitter' by an opponent he made tap out
bloodyelbow.com