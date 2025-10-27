Tom Aspinall willing to fight Arlovski with 1 eye

“I had a problem with my eye but it’s getting better,” Aspinall told Business Insider after the fight in Las Vegas. “Basically, I got punched in the eye early on. And it wasn’t, like, I couldn’t see…because I could see.

“But you know when you put someone else’s glasses on and it’s blurry? That’s what it was like in one eye. So I could see, but I couldn’t judge how close he was or how far away he was… I think if I had two good eyes, I don’t think he would have been able to hit me.

“And I’m not being cocky or anything. I think my footwork was too quick for him. So that’s another experience. Fighting when I couldn’t really see that well.”

"I think if I had two good eyes, I don’t think he would have been able to hit me.".

That's maybe taking it too far. I get it that impaired vision sucks in a fight, but maybe it sounds just a bit cocky to add that you wouldn't have get hit at all?
 
fighting a 42 year old arlovski with one eye vs a 35 year old gane hmmm zero difference
 
All we know for sure is that the victim of a blatant foul is the villain not the actual perpetrator.
 
These threads, Jesus Christ.

Maybe the difference is that Tom said he could still see in the Arlovski fight, but said he couldn’t see in the Gane fight? That’s kind of a key difference.
 
A hurt eye from a legal punch vs a hurt eye from an illegal move.

Why would you fight compromised if it was caused by something illegal? Eyepokes are a valid strategy right now due to not getting a point automatically deducted and you get a huge benefit over your opponent.
 
BFoe said:
These threads, Jesus Christ.

Maybe the difference is that Tom said he could still see in the Arlovski fight, but said he couldn’t see in the Gane fight? That’s kind of a key difference.
Click to expand...
Tom couldn't see, which is why he pointed directly at Gane after the eye poke. Proving he in fact could still see.

You realize the only person here claiming Tom has any issue with his eye is Tom right? Every doctor has said it looks fine.

He was willing to continue against Arlovski because he was winning and still on his way up. He quit against Gane because he was losing and already had the title and knew he'd retain it with a NC.

Amazing how this forum mocked Conor for yelling for a doctor stoppage when his foot was literally turned around, but are trying to run cover for Tom yelling for a NC immediately and repeatedly before the 5 minutes.
 
markg171 said:
Tom couldn't see, which is why he pointed directly at Gane after the eye poke. Proving he in fact could still see.

You realize the only person here claiming Tom has any issue with his eye is Tom right? Every doctor has said it looks fine.

He was willing to continue against Arlovski because he was winning and still on his way up. He quit against Gane because he was losing and already had the title and knew he'd retain it with a NC.

Amazing how this forum mocked Conor for yelling for a doctor stoppage when his foot was literally turned around, but are trying to run cover for Tom yelling for a NC immediately and repeatedly before the 5 minutes.
Click to expand...
None of that matters.

No fighter is obligated to continue a fight after being fouled if they feel they can’t continue. Period.
 
markg171 said:
They're free to do so.

And we're free to mock them when they're clearly flopping around trying for a NC to avoid a loss.
Click to expand...
You’re free to do so, but that doesn’t mean it makes sense. We were all disappointed by the way the fight ended, but bottom line is that Gane fouled Tom and Tom didn’t feel he could continue. Nobody has to continue—nor should they if they feel that they can’t—after suffering illegal shots.
 
loisestrad said:
"I think if I had two good eyes, I don’t think he would have been able to hit me.".

That's maybe taking it too far. I get it that impaired vision sucks in a fight, but maybe it sounds just a bit cocky to add that you wouldn't have get hit at all?
Click to expand...
You had two good eyes at the beginning of the fight. Then he hit you, so that immediately disproves the theory.
 
Whoa, he continued beating up Arlovski when 1 eye was a little blurry from a punch, but didn't when he had 1 blurry eye and 1 he couldn't see out of at all after the dirtiest fighter in the sport jammed his fingers into both eyes? This needs a "breaking" tag.
 
markg171 said:
Tom couldn't see, which is why he pointed directly at Gane after the eye poke. Proving he in fact could still see.

You realize the only person here claiming Tom has any issue with his eye is Tom right? Every doctor has said it looks fine.

He was willing to continue against Arlovski because he was winning and still on his way up. He quit against Gane because he was losing and already had the title and knew he'd retain it with a NC.

Amazing how this forum mocked Conor for yelling for a doctor stoppage when his foot was literally turned around, but are trying to run cover for Tom yelling for a NC immediately and repeatedly before the 5 minutes.
Click to expand...

Tom was fouled, not legally punched in the eye. If he's even a little bit compromised by it, why should he continue?
Would you agree to place your title on the line when you are at an inherint, unfair disadvantage?

It's a title fight, the stakes are high, and a fighter should strive to be at the best condition he can for and during the fight.
 
