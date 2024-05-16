News Tom Aspinall will defend his Interim Heavyweight title in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in Manchester, July 27

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    28
Aspinall gonna ko Blaydes lol. Blaydes looked horrible against Jailton before Jailton suddenly got koed like that.
 
Finallyyyy Aspinall has a fight booked.
 
Forum topics on July 28:
"Jones is ducking Blaydes"
"Blaydes is the most dangerous man alive"
"How much will a loss to Blaydes damage Jon's legacy"
 
The real champ.

The real title fight.

Jones continues to duck everyone in the division, because he knows he's no match for guys like Tom, Blaydes, Pavlovich, etc.

Disgraceful that this cheat holds the heavyweight belt while remaining inactive and only willing to fight the dead corpse of Stipe Miocic.
 
Portland8242 said:
No but I'd definitely bet Blaydes could beat Gane just like Jones did to get his belt.

Shame Jones has no interest in fighting real contenders just like GSP with his gimmick MW belt.
Click to expand...
This.
 
Great fight honesty (especially given the circumstances revolving around the first fights ending). I’m excited for this one it will tell us a lot about Tom. Blaydes is a solid test.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TGArthur
UFC 304 UK fans upset at event start times. Aspinall agrees
5 6 7
Replies
135
Views
4K
Elvis.
Elvis.
Unheralded Truth
Curtis Blaydes: I'm not surprised if Aspinall fights Brock Lesnar at UFC 304
2
Replies
29
Views
890
VinceArch
VinceArch
Substance Abuse
Henry Cejudo Questions Aspinall's Emotional Reaction to Interim Title Win, "It's Not the Real Thing."
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
8K
Haj01
Haj01
Captain Herb
News White to Aspinall: Defend Interim Title or Sit on the Shelf. You Don't Get Jones.
13 14 15
Replies
298
Views
14K
Myrddin Wild
Myrddin Wild
Substance Abuse
Tom Aspinall Calls for Jon Jones to be Stripped: "I Should be the Real Champion."
6 7 8
Replies
144
Views
9K
dc007
dc007

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,377
Messages
55,553,891
Members
174,828
Latest member
blunttruth

Share this page

Back
Top