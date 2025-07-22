  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Tom Aspinall Weighs In on Potential Fight Against Francis Ngannou

GettyImages-2163998287-2-1140x760.jpg

Tom Aspinall believes he could navigate the threat that Francis Ngannou poses.

Aspinall recently became the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion after Jon Jones announced his retirement from the sport. “Honey Badger” was asked about a potential matchup against former champ Ngannou. While Aspinall acknowledges the knockout power of Ngannou, he believes his fight IQ is good enough to deal with it. However, the Englishman also admits that everything could be over in the blink of an eye in heavyweight MMA. Regardless of how it plays out, Aspinall is definitely interested in a matchup against Ngannou.

“I like the fight. I think he is very, very dangerous,” Aspinall told UFC on Eurosport. “I think that I’m a smart fighter with a good IQ. And I think that I could navigate that danger well. But man, you never know, this is heavyweight MMA. At the top level you never know until you’re in there. So, from the outside looking in, I think I’ll do good. You never know though. It’s a fight that I’ll definitely be interested in.”

Ngannou parted ways with the UFC as the reigning heavyweight champ in 2023 over failed contract negotiations. “The Predator” subsequently signed with the PFL, which also allowed him to compete in boxing. Ngannou earned massive paydays in boxing matches while dropping a split decision against Tyson Fury, followed by a brutal knockout against Anthony Joshua. The Cameroonian made his PFL debut last year, where he defeated Renan Ferreira to become the inaugural PFL Super Fights heavyweight champion. Dana White recently expressed disinterest in the idea of Ngannou returning to the UFC.

Aspinall Says Contract Signed for First Title Defense​


Meanwhile, Aspinall said that he has officially signed the contract for his first title defense. And Jones returned to the testing pool within weeks of his retirement. While Jones wants to be a part of the UFC’s White House card in 2026, White hinted that it’s unlikely, as “Bones” is not reliable enough.

Tom Aspinall Weighs In on Potential Fight Against Francis Ngannou

Tom Aspinall believes he could navigate the threat that Francis Ngannou poses.
Francis Ngannou would make history as the second ever fighter from Cameroon in the UFC, and the first to fight for a title

the-only-cameroonian-fighter-in-ufc-history-v0-vkpcsdpu4whb1.jpg
 
Would love to see Francis vs Tom, but until that becomes a realistic possibility, I want to see black beast get his title shot!
 
Let's bring on the butthurt guys
 
Blastbeat said:
its a battle of who boops who first
if Ngannou boops Tom thats probably lights out
if Tom boops Ngannou, then he jumps on him for a sub or stoppage

either way, there will be major boopage goin on if that fight ever does happen
I've been driving the Aspinall war wagon since before it was cool. But prime Ngannou is a terrible matchup for him. Aspinall attacks linearly and often leaves his chin straight up; that's a recipe for disaster against Ngannou.
 
laleggenda27 said:
I've been driving the Aspinall war wagon since before it was cool. But prime Ngannou is a terrible matchup for him. Aspinall attacks linearly and often leaves his chin straight up; that's a recipe for disaster against Ngannou.
To a degree yes.

But Aspinall is a terrible match up for Francis too. Gane turned Francis into a wrestler and Aspinall has all Gane's attributes plus grappling
 
