Tom Aspinall wants to fight 4x/year during his HW reign

ShaggyDoyle
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 92
- Reaction score
- 362
00:00 - Intro
00:36 - Feelings About Jon Jones' Retirement
07:05 - What do the Next 12 Months Look Like?
09:25 - Downsides of Being in MMA
13:13 - Where are the Challenges in the Heavyweight Division?
19:34 - Importance of Putting the Work in
25:53 - Learning From Other Champions (Volk & GSP)
30:50 - Having His Dad as His Trainer
33:59 - Trying to Push to the Next Level
39:44 - How Long Will Tom be in the UFC?