Tom Aspinall wants to fight 4x/year during his HW reign

00:00 - Intro
00:36 - Feelings About Jon Jones' Retirement
07:05 - What do the Next 12 Months Look Like?
09:25 - Downsides of Being in MMA
13:13 - Where are the Challenges in the Heavyweight Division?
19:34 - Importance of Putting the Work in
25:53 - Learning From Other Champions (Volk & GSP)
30:50 - Having His Dad as His Trainer
33:59 - Trying to Push to the Next Level
39:44 - How Long Will Tom be in the UFC?
 
Fighting four times a year as a champion is almost impossible

I’m glad that’s what he’s aiming for though, I guess if he just smokes everyone in under a minute he could do it lol but eventually someone is gonna put up a fight… or he’ll just injure himself

Nobody gets out of four title fights unscathed in one year
 
Is it different than what he said to Ariel a while back?

That he didn't want to win as many championships as Jon and that he wants to get in and make as much money as possible in the shortest amount of time and then bounce?

 
Orochimaru 大蛇丸 said:
Fighting four times a year as a champion is almost impossible

I’m glad that’s what he’s aiming for though, I guess if he just smokes everyone in under a minute he could do it lol but eventually someone is gonna put up a fight… or he’ll just injure himself

Nobody gets out of four title fights unscathed in one year
Difficult, but not impossible.

This was achieved in 317 days:

Mmwqw7A.png


Tom should be realistic though, and just aim for 3 fights in a year which would still be great.
 
Blah Blah Blah, lets see him line up a fight already since his only issue was not being the real champ. he got his wish so now he needs to sign a fight instead doing what most people do now, which is just talk crap in interviews and on social media.
 
burningspear said:
He will run out of interesting match ups in 12 months.
Yeah, if he fights 4 guys he hasn't fought yet let's say then he will have cleaned out the division in 1 year lol.
That's pretty fucking sad (the state of HW division).
 
usernamee said:
Is it different than what he said to Ariel a while back?

That he didn't want to win as many championships as Jon and that he wants to get in and make as much money as possible in the shortest amount of time and then bounce?

The attempt to insert Jon Jones is crazy.
 
usernamee said:
What???

I was wondering if he completely changed his tune on his goals in this sport.
wanting to make money fast, and wanting 4 fights in 1 year are not conflicting goals. It sounds like the same thing to me.
 
SuperNerd said:
wanting to make money fast, and wanting 4 fights in 1 year are not conflicting goals. It sounds like the same thing to me.
Nor did I say they were. I was wondering if he changed his mind on being the greatest HW of all time or not. Because when I heard Ariel's interview I was disappointed because he has such good prospects for becoming the best HW ever and if he now had changed his tune on that I would be ecstatic. After browsing around in the video I couldn't find anywhere he talked about this unfortunately.
 
Gane/Almeida/Pereira if he moves up/?
I can only think of 3 fresh contenders and thats IF Pereira decides to move up, HW needs fresh blood and fast.
 
Kwic said:
Yeah, if he fights 4 guys he hasn't fought yet let's say then he will have cleaned out the division in 1 year lol.
That's pretty fucking sad (the state of HW division).
That'd work in Tom's favor, and it'd all be on the UFC to find and sign some actual talent to HW to bring over for Tom. Maybe they'd be tempted to actually work with Ngannou again, Rico Verhoeven has talked about going into MMA as he's acheived all he can in Kickboxing.
 
when did he fight last?

does this interim title count towards the 4x per year? he has some serious catching up to do
 
4 times a year would be good but like another said above me, the division is too shallow for that. I think 2 a year would be more realistic for the current landscape of HW.
 
Tom knows the game. Keep saying all the right things while knowing fully well the UFC could not and would not ever deliver on this.
 
Sounds like a good plan as long as he’s fine fighting Sergei Spovac and Martin Tybura twice a year each. HW division is trash
 
