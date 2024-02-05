Wormwood
Here’s to more Ford Escort power measuring punch ball fun. Tom Aspinall, Eddie Hall, Jake Oakes, Rico Verhoeven have a go with a cross, jab and kick at the punch ball.
hardest punch: Eddie Hall
hardest jab: Rico Verhoeven
hardest kick: Jake Oakes
no wins: Tom Aspinall
Are you surprised Tom didn’t win any of the categories? I was.
