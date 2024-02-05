Media Tom Aspinall vs Strong Man and Kickboxing Champions

Here’s to more Ford Escort power measuring punch ball fun. Tom Aspinall, Eddie Hall, Jake Oakes, Rico Verhoeven have a go with a cross, jab and kick at the punch ball.

hardest punch: Eddie Hall
hardest jab: Rico Verhoeven
hardest kick: Jake Oakes
no wins: Tom Aspinall

Are you surprised Tom didn’t win any of the categories? I was.

There you go. Eddie HW champ 2024 😁.

 
These machines are purely for entertainment and I highly doubt they gather factual data. You see them in bars and arcades everywhere. The PI probably has the most accurate equipment for this.
 
The ball always reacts too much on the angle you hit it.
With enough tries teenagers that never trained in their life can get the max.

All the kicks having less power than the punches....
Kicker with the best stretchability won
 
