Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones street fight

AMAZINGUFC said:
Since John will not fight, what do you think about Tom leaving England and hunting down Jones and beating him up in the United States, even in a street fight?







You can send this to the lightweight forum, I don't care and I'm drunk right now anyway and this fight makes me angry.
I am sick.
Better to ambush him overseas. There's a possibility Jon has a carry license.
 
HHJ said:
Tom isnt the type to hunt down someone in the street over this stupid ass bullshit. He aint no Derek Chisora type, he's a nice guy.
Yeah, he wants the undisputed belt, not assault charges.
 
Jones would win just like Rocky did against Tommy Gun. It's actually really similar to the storyline, young fighter demanding to fight old big name guy.
 
Fighting a totally unregulated Jon Jones seems like a bad idea. Think eye gouges, groin kicks, oil checks, fish hooks, cocaine, German Shepards, pepper spray, and steroids.
 
