Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones street fight

AMAZINGUFC
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2016
- Messages
- 1,833
- Reaction score
- 1,642
Since John will not fight, what do you think about Tom leaving England and hunting down Jones and beating him up in the United States, even in a street fight?
You can send this to the lightweight forum, I don't care and I'm drunk right now anyway and this fight makes me angry.
I am sick.
You can send this to the lightweight forum, I don't care and I'm drunk right now anyway and this fight makes me angry.
I am sick.