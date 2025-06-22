Tom Aspinall vs Cyril Gane for HW Title ONLY Fight To Make

I hope BLAF brings back Francis just to spite Jon.Bring Francis back please
That's why they dumped Kuniev into the deep end with Blaydes. Hopefully throwing Teixeira in with Lewis works out better.Agreed. Aspinall vs Gane is the fight to make. Almeida is in the mix too. Other than that the HW division has to get going in creating contenders.
100% it's the fight to make. Aspinall won't have his normal speed advantage and Gane is 10 times better technically, so it's basically like Gane vs Ngannou all over again where all Gane's opponent has over him is power. I have a feeling the panic wrestling Francis employed won't be such a viable path anymore, Gane has trained up in this area with elite SHW partners.
10x better technically LMAO
Not you're just 10x dumber than the average fan analyzing fights.
Aspinall's striking is on par with Alex Hernandez technically, it just works because he's faster than most other HWs and has big KO power.
He got caught in the second round after an all-time grapplefuck of a round in which neither fighter landed a significant strike and Almeida had almost a full round of control time on nine takedowns.Why do people want to see jailton? Didnt he get crushed by blaydes?