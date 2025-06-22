Tom Aspinall vs Cyril Gane for HW Title ONLY Fight To Make

Tom vs almedia in brazil or something is an option. he had his last one on his home turf, Brazil hasn't had a PPV in a while, not sure if tom has fought there. a chance to show him to the world.
 
Agreed. Aspinall vs Gane is the fight to make. Almeida is in the mix too. Other than that the HW division has to get going in creating contenders.
 
UFC needs Francis to bring any interest at all to an Aspinall fight
 
100% it's the fight to make. Aspinall won't have his normal speed advantage and Gane is 10 times better technically, so it's basically like Gane vs Ngannou all over again where all Gane's opponent has over him is power. I have a feeling the panic wrestling Francis employed won't be such a viable path anymore, Gane has trained up in this area with elite SHW partners.
 
KO Shotz said:
Agreed. Aspinall vs Gane is the fight to make. Almeida is in the mix too. Other than that the HW division has to get going in creating contenders.
That's why they dumped Kuniev into the deep end with Blaydes. Hopefully throwing Teixeira in with Lewis works out better.

Smell the desperation!
 
I really wish Gane wouldn't have looked like dogshit vs Volkov. Everyone knows he lost. Yeah he was injured but it takes so much shine off a fight with Aspinall.

Honestly for those that truly question Tom's grappling...doesn't Almeida pique your interest more? Or no?
 
I’m gonna laugh my ass off if Aspinall gets sparked in his next fight as undisputed champion.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
100% it's the fight to make. Aspinall won't have his normal speed advantage and Gane is 10 times better technically, so it's basically like Gane vs Ngannou all over again where all Gane's opponent has over him is power. I have a feeling the panic wrestling Francis employed won't be such a viable path anymore, Gane has trained up in this area with elite SHW partners.
10x better technically LMAO


Not you're just 10x dumber than the average fan analyzing fights.
 
Why do people want to see jailton? Didnt he get crushed by blaydes?
 
No! Tom vs Almeida.

Gane does not deserve a titleshot. He lost to Volkov and went life/death with him. Got taken down at will by someone who Aspinall destroyed in minutes. Gane has ZERO ground game and grappling. That is why Jones chose to fight him because he knew from the Ngannou fight how to exploit his weaknesses.

So yeah, Tom vs Almeida.
 
Sure, he's the only top 5 Tom hasn't already beaten, but he's already had 2 failed title shots and lost 100% of media scores in his last fight, so that's not really that great of a fight either.
 
mkess101 said:
10x better technically LMAO


Not you're just 10x dumber than the average fan analyzing fights.
Aspinall's striking is on par with Alex Hernandez technically, it just works because he's faster than most other HWs and has big KO power.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Aspinall's striking is on par with Alex Hernandez technically, it just works because he's faster than most other HWs and has big KO power.
I can't fix your stupid. Nobody can.
 
if Gane somehow wins it's going to be such a fucking shit show and Jones will be doing media tours saying I told you so.
 
Yup. Time to give Gane the white belt his third straight title fight in order to showcase just how fucking pathetic UFC's HW division has been.

Or maybe they can dig up Stipe's corpse again for a great "best fight the best" fight that everyone wants.

Actually find it funny TKO Holdings intentionally set fire to their own premiere division solely to pour marketing and PR account posts into a guy that never wanted to fight legit competition at HW. Gives me a laugh to see their product revealed to be a total shitshow and lose any credibility the PR accounts pretended that it had.
 
Burd said:
Why do people want to see jailton? Didnt he get crushed by blaydes?
He got caught in the second round after an all-time grapplefuck of a round in which neither fighter landed a significant strike and Almeida had almost a full round of control time on nine takedowns.

Awful fight to watch except for the finish, but pretty far from getting crushed and an impressive, if monumentally tedious, first round from Jailton.

Anyway, there isn't anyone else plausible who's available to fight Aspinall since Gane doesn't seem to have even started training again after his injury. Almeida could fight as soon as Tom's willing to fight.
 
