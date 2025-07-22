Well, Jon Jones will regret retiring instead of facing him.Imagine if Gane wins lol
The movie KO must have got good numbers on Netflixi dunno why Gane gets this title shot. should be Almeida.
but looking forward to this. Tom wants to keep active and im here for it
Interesting choice for an Abu Dhabi card.
Gane doesnt deserve it but atleast fresh matchup for Tom.
UFC kept hearing you guys complain about Islam and Abu Dhabi that’s it not worth it.Surprised its Abu Dhabi and not MSG.
You'd think they give MSG a heavyweight fight and have Islam vs JDM in Abu Dhabi.
People act like Ciryl sucks and he did suck vs Jon but ge is actually very good. Its not ideal but Im still intriqued about the matchup.
I just want Tom to fight.