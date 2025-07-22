  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane - UFC:Abu Dhabi - Oct 25th

Surprised its Abu Dhabi and not MSG.

You'd think they give MSG a heavyweight fight and have Islam vs JDM in Abu Dhabi.
 
i dunno why Gane gets this title shot. should be Almeida.
but looking forward to this. Tom wants to keep active and im here for it
 
Good job, Dana!

Give a TS shot to a guy who:
- blew his first title shot
- blew his second title shot, actually it was embarassing to watch
- lost to Volk in his last bout, but the judges were blind

1753212019029.png
 
Rorschachxx said:
Surprised its Abu Dhabi and not MSG.

You'd think they give MSG a heavyweight fight and have Islam vs JDM in Abu Dhabi.
Click to expand...

Islam has been really pushing to fight at MSG and doesnt want Abu Dhabi this time.

So if thats the case then its whats bigger selling for Oct Vegas. You can use Ank/Alex in Abu Dhabi which makes sense but is Tom/Gane really gonna do box office in Vegas? I dont think so. SO guessing the idea is use Alex who is still a star and draw and do Ank rematch in Vegas at 320 and then it leaves Tom/Gane for Abu Dhabi.
 
I think tom can win either of feet or on the ground but if he really wants to one up Jon he will shoot the TD right away and submit gane in a faster time than Jon did.
 
sonhow said:
People act like Ciryl sucks and he did suck vs Jon but ge is actually very good. Its not ideal but Im still intriqued about the matchup.
I just want Tom to fight.
Click to expand...



Ciryl captured the INTERIM UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Ciryl is 1-0 against Derrick Lewis.

Derrick Lewis is 1-0 against Ngannou.

Even though it's true that Ngannou eliminated Ciryl, their MMA fight went to a Decision after 5 rounds.

The MMA fight between Ngannou and Ciryl was for the UFC Heavyweight World Championship.

I absolutely approve of this decision. In my opinion, Tom needs more MMA fights against assassins that have captured titles (even if those titles are INTERIM Championships).
 
I would have picked Almeida. Gane does present some legit problems, I favor Tom heavily, But its a pretty interesting match up standing, Gane may be better than we realize presently. And until two guys get in there its very hard to be 100 sure on way or another.
 
