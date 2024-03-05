Rumored Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane targeted to headline UFC Manchester in July

Who would win this fight?

  • Total voters
    6
BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
10,173
Reaction score
32,074
I’m a bit skeptical about the guy who posts it though… Rueben Carter is known for putting fights like this out there just to claim “he was first” when it becomes official.
Still, I thought it was worth sharing this rumor on the Dog. It’s a great and somewhat logical next fight for both guys, considering what’s going on at Heavyweight.

Who would take this one?:



 
Btw, this would be for Tom’s Interim Heavyweight title, right?
 
The fight itself sounds good. But damn, I really can't bear to see Gane in a 3rd title fight. UFC needs to get a real HW division together.
 
This is setting Jones up to continue. Like Aspinal is a cause for Jones to retire. If Gane takes him out Dana might cash out an aditional fight out of Jones. If Gane and Jones even win
 
Hard to see the HW Title, Interim or not, being used on a fight night. Sounds like bologna to me.
 
fight night....? so no title? where the fuck is jones and stipe. honestly, this is embarrassing for the sport. and jon's really starting to come thru as a coward
 
Intriguing fight. Gane on title fight 3 now? HW is so shallow.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
News Tom Aspinall still open to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 300, but ‘I’ve heard nothing so far’
2
Replies
26
Views
927
Fatback96
Fatback96
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
Jailton Almeida explains why he thinks Sergei Pavlovich beats Tom Aspinall at #UFC295
2 3
Replies
59
Views
4K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira
Replies
3
Views
655
HHJ
HHJ
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland (AND NEW!!!)
Replies
6
Views
639
Shadey1
S
Kowboy On Sherdog
Prime Picks: #UFC293 ‘Adesanya vs. Strickland’
Replies
3
Views
747
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,056
Messages
55,187,934
Members
174,661
Latest member
PatrioticPepe

Share this page

Back
Top