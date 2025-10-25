Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane no contest GIFS

KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
Nov 8, 2015
12,060
52,751
If he took his whole 5 mins which you know they really dont want ( waste air time) ...and still couldn't see nobody be crying as much.. but he did act like naa thats illegal im done.... shrugs.. now we get to be sold.. another 1yr of rematch LOL with Jon poking at both ( put me in dana! ) Ariel chasing down stuff it be fun right ... whew..... what mess
I saw the poke and Tom didn't react immediately, I was shocked. But yeah, he got it twice and was throwing a punch which shoves all his momentum into Ganes knuckles
People saying he quit are goofy lol
Sherdog will call Tom a quitter because he couldn't continue.
These guys can all type after double eye pokes lol
tho i kinda agree think about it not sure point to take 5 mins if you telling the doc your done... whats the doc going say no stand here for 5 mins then tell me no lol... so .. it is what it isThey should have mandated he took the full time for a title fight tbh. Tom was gasping for air due to what looked like shot cardio, it was probably human nature to want to quit after 30 seconds.
Paramount execs are vomitting right now, that they just dropped 7 billy on this.a sambo humpfest a womans fight and a fucking eyepoke. im done with this lame ass sport. for a year at least.