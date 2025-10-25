Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane no contest GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
12,060
Reaction score
52,751
giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
I think I’m making things up, but Tom’s hand looked like it was shaking at some points within those 5 minutes.
 
If he took his whole 5 mins which you know they really dont want ( waste air time) ...and still couldn't see nobody be crying as much.. but he did act like naa thats illegal im done.... shrugs.. now we get to be sold.. another 1yr of rematch LOL with Jon poking at both ( put me in dana! ) Ariel chasing down stuff it be fun right ... whew..... what mess
 
owwwww the left eye had Gane's nail go right into it
fucking hell what an unfortunate turn of events
 
oscerthegrouch said:
If he took his whole 5 mins which you know they really dont want ( waste air time) ...and still couldn't see nobody be crying as much.. but he did act like naa thats illegal im done.... shrugs.. now we get to be sold.. another 1yr of rematch LOL with Jon poking at both ( put me in dana! ) Ariel chasing down stuff it be fun right ... whew..... what mess
Click to expand...

They should have mandated he took the full time for a title fight tbh. Tom was gasping for air due to what looked like shot cardio, it was probably human nature to want to quit after 30 seconds.
 
Sherdog will call Tom a quitter because he couldn't continue.

These guys can all type after double eye pokes lol
 
Wow

The fingers in the eyes specifically might not have been on purpose but if you’re going to intentionally push a guys face like that palm on mouth where else are your fingers going to be

Intentional /DQ imo
 
Angelassassin53 said:
I saw the poke and Tom didn't react immediately, I was shocked. But yeah, he got it twice and was throwing a punch which shoves all his momentum into Ganes knuckles

People saying he quit are goofy lol
Click to expand...

Agree. But that's Vintage Sherdog. These comments are always by mostly wannabe tough guys who never even had a light sparring session in Boxing with Headgear.
 
HNIC215 said:
Sherdog will call Tom a quitter because he couldn't continue.

These guys can all type after double eye pokes lol
Click to expand...

The alternative for him would have been fighting a beast like Gane with one eye and risking a life-changing KO
 
If he took his whole 5 mins which you know they really dont want ( waste air time) ...and still couldn't see nobody be crying as much.. but he did act like naa thats illegal im done.... shrugs.. now we get to be sold.. another 1yr of rematch LOL with Jon poking at both ( put me in dana! ) Ariel chasing down stuff it be fun right ... whew..... what mess
Söze Aldo said:
They should have mandated he took the full time for a title fight tbh. Tom was gasping for air due to what looked like shot cardio, it was probably human nature to want to quit after 30 seconds.
Click to expand...
tho i kinda agree think about it not sure point to take 5 mins if you telling the doc your done... whats the doc going say no stand here for 5 mins then tell me no lol... so .. it is what it is
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMAZINGUFC
Tom Aspinall disagrees with fans doubting Ciryl Gane’s ability - praises Ciryl Gane
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
995
dildos
dildos
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 321: 10.25 4pm ET Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane
Replies
5
Views
76
kimocomplex
kimocomplex
Captain Herb
Gane says he's taking Aspinall into 'deep waters'. Cardi B puts $250,000 on Tom, new betting curse?
2
Replies
36
Views
744
shunyata
shunyata
Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 10/25 at 2pm ET
187 188 189
Replies
4K
Views
28K
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
HI SCOTT NEWMAN
WoozyFailGuy
News 🚨BANGER ALERT🚨 Mateusz Rebecki vs Ludovit Klein at UFC 321
2
Replies
20
Views
630
Thy
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,584
Messages
57,997,337
Members
175,899
Latest member
aljaljalj

Share this page

Back
Top