Media Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane could potentially headline UFC Manchester in July

Who would win if this fight happens?

BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
I’m a bit skeptical about the guy who posts it though… Rueben Carter is known for putting fights like this out there just to claim “he was first” when it becomes official.
Still, I thought it was worth sharing this rumor on the Dog. It’s a great and somewhat logical next fight for both guys, considering what’s going on at Heavyweight..

Who would take this one?:



 
This is setting Jones up to continue. Like Aspinal is a cause for Jones to retire. If Gane takes him out Dana might cash out an aditional fight out of Jones. If Gane and Jones even win
 
fight night....? so no title? where the fuck is jones and stipe. honestly, this is embarrassing for the sport. and jon's really starting to come thru as a coward
 
I see the Tom/Gane fight being identical to the Jon/Gane or Tom/Arlovski fight.
 
Guessing Aspinall defends the interim belt, wouldn't be the first time. Then he could put pressure on Jones to unite the titles.
 
I will laugh myself out of my chair if Gane wins, Jones will want to unify instantly.

BTW, this will not be on a fight night. It will be on a numbered PPV if it does happen.
 
It's a crazy good fight, but I would rather see the Blaydes rematch for the interim belt once he beats Almeida
 
Lol no way in hell they're letting Gane near a title so long as Jon's still champion. There's a reason why they're not making him fight these days since Jon embarassed him.

If they're doing anything it might be the Blaydes/Almeida winner.
 
Prince Nephilim said:
I absolutely LOVE it. Make HW great again
Click to expand...
thats what i am saying. beyond the tippity top fighters, the rest of them are walking pigs. if i wanted to see pigs scrap, i'd just go to a irish pub ffs or watch bare knuckle to get the full experience. the hw and lhw division are truly the shells of the divisions that they were 10 to even 20 yrs ago....
 
Trabaho said:
This is setting Jones up to continue. Like Aspinal is a cause for Jones to retire. If Gane takes him out Dana might cash out an aditional fight out of Jones. If Gane and Jones even win
Click to expand...
Jin Akutsu said:
I will laugh myself out of my chair if Gane wins, Jones will want to unify instantly.

BTW, this will not be on a fight night. It will be on a numbered PPV if it does happen.
Click to expand...
If Jon's still reigning after Stipe and they told him to defend against Gane next he's just going through with retiring.

There's no point in it for him. He's not beating Gane better than he already did and he's the real champ. Jon's only ever rematched people when there's been something to prove or win with a rematch. Gus and Cormier were for new titles and to clear the Gus 1 controversy.
 
