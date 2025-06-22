Tom Aspinall video reaction and response to become UFC HW champion

ShaggyDoyle
This guy won't be champion very long.
Gane will Flatten Aspinall.
Well Gane did get the W.. Just highlights how bad this HW division is.. We have Gane ranked 2nd who you dismiss as nothing. No ground game etc.. Well he is the only 1 Tom can fight that he hasn't fought that makes any sense.. It is Gane or a bunch of rematches.. So yeah..Jon Jones fans bitter and grasping at straws. The guy has ZERO ground game. That is why Jones chose to fight him. Gane does not deserve a title shot anyway since he lost to Volkov in his last fight getting destroyed by kickboxer on the ground. That is how pathetic his ground game his. Go watch Aspinall's fight and him finishing Volkov in the first round.
Anyone really lining up to pay 80 bucks for that one??Gane sucks and Tom is going to stop him in round 1.
Well Gane did get the W.. Just highlights how bad this HW division is.. We have Gane ranked 2nd who you dismiss as nothing. No ground game etc.. Well he is the only 1 Tom can fight that he hasn't fought that makes any sense.. It is Gane or a bunch of rematches.. So yeah..
Laughing in European at people who pay ppvs.Anyone really lining up to pay 80 bucks for that one??
If Gane wins, MMA Guru will have to shut down his channel for a week or so. LOLI believe he will flatten Gane in the first.
But if Gane for some reason wins, expect some Conor-level Tweets from Jones for a year.