Tom Aspinall video reaction and response to become UFC HW champion

bouncerpunch said:
This guy won't be champion very long.

Gane will Flatten Aspinall.
Jon Jones fans bitter and grasping at straws. The guy has ZERO ground game. That is why Jones chose to fight him. Gane does not deserve a title shot anyway since he lost to Volkov in his last fight getting destroyed by kickboxer on the ground. That is how pathetic his ground game his. Go watch Aspinall's fight and him finishing Volkov in the first round.
 
Imagine being so desperate for a propaganda win that you invest everything into Gane years after he was exposed by D1-ADCC kickboxer Francis lol
 
MMAFanCal said:
Jon Jones fans bitter and grasping at straws. The guy has ZERO ground game. That is why Jones chose to fight him. Gane does not deserve a title shot anyway since he lost to Volkov in his last fight getting destroyed by kickboxer on the ground. That is how pathetic his ground game his. Go watch Aspinall's fight and him finishing Volkov in the first round.
Well Gane did get the W.. Just highlights how bad this HW division is.. We have Gane ranked 2nd who you dismiss as nothing. No ground game etc.. Well he is the only 1 Tom can fight that he hasn't fought that makes any sense.. It is Gane or a bunch of rematches.. So yeah..
 
Gane is terrible he will get koed first round. I would be shocked if we saw the 2nd round
 
I believe he will flatten Gane in the first.
But if Gane for some reason wins, expect some Conor-level Tweets from Jones for a year.
 
We did it guys, the petition worked.

Dbreiden83080 said:
Well Gane did get the W.. Just highlights how bad this HW division is.. We have Gane ranked 2nd who you dismiss as nothing. No ground game etc.. Well he is the only 1 Tom can fight that he hasn't fought that makes any sense.. It is Gane or a bunch of rematches.. So yeah..
He lost the fight. All of the media scores said he lost. Anyone who can see and has eyes, knows he lost. Does not matter. Almeida will be next. Mark my words.

The guy is just lazy by his own admission. He has all of the potential in the world. He is genetically gifted. All he needed to do after the Ngannou fight, was to work on his ground game. However, he has shown almost no improvement in his TDD and ground game.
 
Gotta love how big Tom Carry’s himself…..hope he continues running over guys …. A heavyweight destroyer can be fun regardless of the quality of the division
 
Xanzito said:
I believe he will flatten Gane in the first.
But if Gane for some reason wins, expect some Conor-level Tweets from Jones for a year.
If Gane wins, MMA Guru will have to shut down his channel for a week or so. LOL
 
