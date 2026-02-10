  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Tom Aspinall underwent surgery on both of his damaged eyes today

Do you think Tom Aspinall’s eyes will regain full vision?

  • Total voters
    12
Name of this procedure ? Medical term. What does a laser fix here.
 
1000021749.png
5517ebc8-286d-4e34-8111-76a301855e56.jpg
 
He should not be fighting any time soon but get healthy and heal up
 
That is nightmare fuel, to have a needle or knife or whatever cutting into your eye. I hope they put him out for that, I can't imagine being awake watching my eye get shredded up like that. Fuck.

Anyways guessing his eye is pretty bad. Hope he can recover quickly. Still think they should vacate the belt if it's going to be until end of year to get him in the cage. They are booking April and he still has a 2 month camp, then he'll probably not be on White House card, so we're looking at August or later. This really sucks, but hope he heals and is back to 100%.
 
Danis_champ said:
probably paid sponsorship with the eye clinic

He is totally fine. Always has been. Dana knows it. UFC doctors know it. He was just looking for a way out against Gane and found it.
Click to expand...
You’re joking, right?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

koa pomaikai
Media Tom Aspinall's sponsor runs medical lab tests to show how dirty Cyril Gane's nails could have been when he poked Tom's eyes
4 5 6
Replies
116
Views
3K
cws80us
cws80us
Karate Kid
Hot Take ‘Bad look’… Tom Aspinall accused of being ‘whiny’ about eye poke by UFC legend
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
tasticles
tasticles
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Does Tom Aspinall ever comeback to fight again?
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
1K
ConorTheGOAT
C
650lb Sumo
Media Tom Aspinall: Road To Undisputed 🏆
2
Replies
23
Views
775
orca
orca
koa pomaikai
Media Tom Aspinall responds to Dana refusing to give updates on his eye
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
3K
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,241
Messages
58,426,820
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top