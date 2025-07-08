Kowboy On Sherdog
Aspinall lost out on more than a year of his prime as Jon Jones held up the heavyweight division. Jones won the title against Ciryl Gane in 2023 and was scheduled to defend it against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 before an injury forced him out of the event. Aspinall beat Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim title at UFC 295 in the meantime. However, Jones insisted on fighting Miocic on his return and beat the former champ in November 2024. Meanwhile, Aspinall defended his interim strap against Curtis Blaydes.
However, Jones continued to show no interest in a fight against “Honey Badger,” while also refusing to make a clear decsion on his career. UFC CEO Dana White even promised that the fight would take place soon. However, after months of waiting, White recently announced Jones’ retirement at a post-fight presser at UFC Baku last month. Aspinall was crowned the undisputed champ, and White promised to make it up to the Brit for the lost time.
UFC Heavyweight Champ Awaits Fight Announcement
However, Aspinall is tired of waiting. The champ recently posted a picture of himself mopping the gym as he waits for his next fight announcement.
Aspinall wrote: “Waiting for the UFC to announce my next fight like…”
Tom Aspinall trolls UFC:
"Waiting for the UFC to announce my next fight."
@AspinallMMA pic.twitter.com/Bc5TddkfVT
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 8, 2025
