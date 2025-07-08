Media Tom Aspinall Trolls UFC for Stagnation in Career

3500.jpg

Tom Aspinall just can’t wait to fight.

Aspinall lost out on more than a year of his prime as Jon Jones held up the heavyweight division. Jones won the title against Ciryl Gane in 2023 and was scheduled to defend it against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 before an injury forced him out of the event. Aspinall beat Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim title at UFC 295 in the meantime. However, Jones insisted on fighting Miocic on his return and beat the former champ in November 2024. Meanwhile, Aspinall defended his interim strap against Curtis Blaydes.



However, Jones continued to show no interest in a fight against “Honey Badger,” while also refusing to make a clear decsion on his career. UFC CEO Dana White even promised that the fight would take place soon. However, after months of waiting, White recently announced Jones’ retirement at a post-fight presser at UFC Baku last month. Aspinall was crowned the undisputed champ, and White promised to make it up to the Brit for the lost time.

UFC Heavyweight Champ Awaits Fight Announcement​



However, Aspinall is tired of waiting. The champ recently posted a picture of himself mopping the gym as he waits for his next fight announcement.

Aspinall wrote: “Waiting for the UFC to announce my next fight like…”

😁Tom Aspinall trolls UFC:

"Waiting for the UFC to announce my next fight."

🎥 @AspinallMMA pic.twitter.com/Bc5TddkfVT

— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 8, 2025
Click to expand...

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Tom Aspinall Trolls UFC for Stagnation in Career

Tom Aspinall just can’t wait to fight.




I believe per standard UFC contracts they have to offer 3 fights per year? Not sure exactly how many. So either they aren't offering fights, which would be a breach of contract, or he's turning them down. I doubt that they don't want their HW champion fighting, sooooo
 
