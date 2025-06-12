Tom Aspinall: The day I become Jon Jones is the day I retire

The true champion? Look, I know Jones is a sinner... but, aside from Jones, most real champions carry themselves like one. This dude literally asked Nina Drama if she's ever been fingered. Demian Maia carries himself more like a champion than Tom.
So Nina can ask all kinds of stupid shit to fighters all the time because she is hot, but Tom cant ask something stupid back? He just asked something stupid for a little bit of fun and to give her a little bit of her own medicine. And also who gives a damn that he asked her about fingering. Look at how Nina acts with fighters and how she dresses herself