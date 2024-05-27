Kowboy On Sherdog
Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Tom Aspinall understands why Jon Jones wants to fight Stipe Miocic.
Jones (27-1, 1 NC) was originally scheduled to defend his heavyweight strap against Miocic (20-4) at UFC 295 in November 2023 but was forced out due to a torn pectoral muscle. To keep a heavyweight title tilt on the card, Tom Aspinall (14-3) faced and knocked out Sergei Pavlovich for the interim variety. Since then, Jones has suggested he will stay the course and has his sights set solely on the former heavyweight champion rather than the surging 31-year-old.
With no timeline for Jones’ return, Aspinall initially called for the champ to be stripped of his title. However, the Brit has since changed his tune and has been rallying for a clash against Jones. “Bones” does not want that matchup; the same goes for Miocic. Some expect that when Jones and Miocic collide—a date for their meeting is rumored for November—it will be a retirement match for both heavyweights.
With Jones and Miocic turning him down, Aspinall agreed to defend his interim throne against Curtis Blaydes (18-4) in the co-main event at UFC 304. Jones took a shot at the interim title defense, labeling it a ‘number one contender’ fight. Despite the snub, Aspinall does not hold any ill will towards Jones or Miocic, even saying he understands where they are coming from. Aspinall talked with Title Sports Network on Saturday, where he suggested that he might have done the same if he were in Jones’ situation.