Media Tom Aspinall squashes talk of possible Pereira fight, says he's 'too risky' for Jones / Miocic

Dana can keep scrambling, but we all know that all that's happening behind the scenes is them begging fighters to hop on this card. They have nothing else. Will watch the card regardless, but Gaethje-Max as main event is meh AF.
 
UFC dying and desperate for a headline. Have a freak show fight for fuck sakes.
 
both jones and stipe are trembling at the simple thought of fighting tom, thats fucking wild

tom aspinall boogeyman of the division confirmed

ngannou didnt strike that much fear in the hearts of his foes at his peak
 
Last edited:
Vulve said:
ngannou didnt inspire that much fear in the hearts of his foes at his peak
Click to expand...


Screen_Shot_2021_03_29_at_10.39.32_AM.png
 
Vulve said:
both jones and stipe are trembling at the simple thought of fighting tom, thats fucking wild

tom aspinall boogeyman of the division confirmed

ngannou didnt strike that much fear in the hearts of his foes at his peak
Click to expand...

Stipe isn't trembling at the idea of fighting Aspinall. He's never made a fuss over who the UFC wants to match with him. The WHEN, though...that's a different matter.

He already tweeted to Tom "once I win this fight [with Jon], let's talk to unify the belt." Which frankly is the closest he's ever come to trying to pick and choose a challenger to a title of his.

But you think if Stipe doesn't jump at the chance to fight for a interim belt, only a few months before his chance to fight for the real one is likely to be rebooked, he's a scaredy-cat? That's the weirdest but {alas!} considering this is Sherdog, most predictable take.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kohelet
News UFC 295 odds: With Jon Jones injured, Tom Aspinall opens as early betting favorite over Sergei Pavlo
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
jaberwock555
jaberwock555
Corrado Soprano
Jon Jones congratulates Tom Aspinall
Replies
13
Views
939
DarthChen731
DarthChen731
TCE
News Tom Aspinall still open to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 300, but ‘I’ve heard nothing so far’
2
Replies
26
Views
756
Fatback96
Fatback96
Koya
The problem at HW isn't Jon Jones, it's Stipe
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
don't ask
don't ask
Substance Abuse
Tom Aspinall Calls for Jon Jones to be Stripped: "I Should be the Real Champion."
6 7 8
Replies
144
Views
8K
dc007
dc007

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,228
Messages
55,066,972
Members
174,584
Latest member
Amr Refat

Share this page

Back
Top