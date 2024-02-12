Dana can keep scrambling, but we all know that all that's happening behind the scenes is them begging fighters to hop on this card. They have nothing else. Will watch the card regardless, but Gaethje-Max as main event is meh AF.
Stipe isn't trembling at the idea of fighting Aspinall. He's never made a fuss over who the UFC wants to match with him. The WHEN, though...that's a different matter.
He already tweeted to Tom "once I win this fight [with Jon], let's talk to unify the belt." Which frankly is the closest he's ever come to trying to pick and choose a challenger to a title of his.
But you think if Stipe doesn't jump at the chance to fight for a interim belt, only a few months before his chance to fight for the real one is likely to be rebooked, he's a scaredy-cat? That's the weirdest but {alas!} considering this is Sherdog, most predictable take.