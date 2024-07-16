Tom Aspinall soaking knuckles in petrol every day for UFC 304

Why?

Well
Aspinall said he was going back to his traveller roots, so he's getting out of bed at 4 a.m., shadow-boxing in a ring he made out of hay bales, and, most bizarrely, dipping his fists in petroleum (gasoline) as it's what old school gypsy boxers used to do when they got ready for fights.

"There’s a guy on there, big Joe Joyce, an old traveling legend, and big Joe Joyce reveals a few gypsy methods for getting ready for a fight," said Aspinall on Monday.

Apparently, this guy started it! Big Joe Joyce, some bareknuckle fighter.



Source: https://www.mmafighting.com/2024/7/...y-day-for-ufc-304-hardest-knuckles-in-the-ufc


Some youtube comment:

"I have worked in the oil (gasoline) industry for 30 years. Hydrocarbons (petrol) does one thing, it breaks down organ life, i.e. it kills organs. The skin is the largest organ on the human body and exposing your hands to it for prolonged time will kill the skin. It basically means you will not feel cuts and rips as sensitivity is reduced as the organ dies. It also means that recovery from cuts and rips does not take place as quick as a healthy organ (the skin) would. Unfortunately this does not end with the area you are soaking. Contamination will spread through the organ (the body skin) to other parts of the body and health complications can follow. Hydrocarbons will ruin your body. "
 
inb4 "I will start soaking my dick in petrol 5 times a day" jokes
 
Aspinall is just taking the piss, lad
 
I thought the title implied that he was vigorously oil checking teammates during wrestling practice, making his proposition to Nina seem highly unhygienic in retrospect
 
Famous science
 
Depends what he is putting his hands into. If it is actual gasoline bought on Petrol stations, it can contain various components that can be harmful long term such as MTBE, etbe and various additives. If it is straight-run gasoline it can be less harmful, but still has benzene. In any case it is harmful for the skin and can cause cancer long term. For skin hardening, he should choose something else.
 
Sounds stupid.. the skin isn't some type of leather just hanging outside the body with no connection to the insides

Remember the Radium Girls? lol

Obv petrol aint fucking radium
but maybe he could get a radium jaw and become unstoppable?

Pics of guy with radium jaw not for the painted heart
eben-byers-skull.jpg
 
  • Eek
Reactions: kuf
Jack Dempsey used to put pine tar on his face, to toughen his skin.

I would think he would be putting oil on his fists, not gasoline.
 
So it's not just an urban legend

I have a vague recollection of old school Muay Thai fighters soaking their elbows with kerosene for this reason

And for some weird reason I'm also thinking Anderson Silva...

Can someone on the 'dog confirm this?
 
That's probably not good for you but I must say it goes kinda hard
 
