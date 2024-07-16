Tom Aspinall soaking knuckles in petrol every day for UFC 304

Xoleth
You're only winning if someone is losing.
Why?
Well
Aspinall said he was going back to his traveller roots, so he's getting out of bed at 4 a.m., shadow-boxing in a ring he made out of hay bales, and, most bizarrely, dipping his fists in petroleum (gasoline) as it's what old school gypsy boxers used to do when they got ready for fights.
"There’s a guy on there, big Joe Joyce, an old traveling legend, and big Joe Joyce reveals a few gypsy methods for getting ready for a fight," said Aspinall on Monday.
Apparently, this guy started it! Big Joe Joyce, some bareknuckle fighter.
Source: https://www.mmafighting.com/2024/7/...y-day-for-ufc-304-hardest-knuckles-in-the-ufc
Some youtube comment:
"I have worked in the oil (gasoline) industry for 30 years. Hydrocarbons (petrol) does one thing, it breaks down organ life, i.e. it kills organs. The skin is the largest organ on the human body and exposing your hands to it for prolonged time will kill the skin. It basically means you will not feel cuts and rips as sensitivity is reduced as the organ dies. It also means that recovery from cuts and rips does not take place as quick as a healthy organ (the skin) would. Unfortunately this does not end with the area you are soaking. Contamination will spread through the organ (the body skin) to other parts of the body and health complications can follow. Hydrocarbons will ruin your body. "
