Tom Aspinall signs his first title defence

We have the BMF Belt ... but we can't even get real contract signings :(

roman-reigns-wwe-roman-reigns.gif
 
Vs Alex Pereira!! Please!!! That's the fight we want to see!! And the one that makes the most sense for Tom!
 
I've asked DDP to please rate him and these fighter in a score from 0 to 10 and he gave me:

Jon Jones : 10
Him (DDP) : 10
Tom Aspinall : 10
Alex Pereira : 9.5
Khamzat Chimaev : 10
Jiri Prochazka : 8.5
Magomed Ankalaev : 8

😳
 
lol he was gifted a belt if Kimbo was alive he knock him out
 
Luffy said:
Vs Alex Pereira!! Please!!! That's the fight we want to see!! And the one that makes the most sense for Tom!
Click to expand...
eh, i dunno. Alex seems like he might be too small for Tom.
if Alex DOES go up to heavyweight and manages to beat a top 10 guy, then i guess why not?
 
Blastbeat said:
eh, i dunno. Alex seems like he might be too small for Tom.
if Alex DOES go up to heavyweight and manages to beat a top 10 guy, then i guess why not?
Click to expand...
No, Alex would fight straight for the belt. The UFC said that if Alex goes to HW, it's either against JJ or Tom. And Alex isn't small. Have you seen the footage recently in which he's weighing 243 pounds while keeping the same bulk, with little fat mass? Is 244 pounds with a Gane-like body small for HW? No, it's not. Even Ngannou said Alex would definitely be successful and have an easier time in HW than in LHW, saying he'd likely get the belt, but wondered "how long would he be able to defend the belt? I don't know. But yes, he'd definitely be successful and likely get the belt there"
 
In fact, Ngannou said he sees Alex Pereira's skills and level comparable to Prime Miocic... He put Alex above HW DC and said vs prime Miocic? Hmm tough one... Ngannou has no personal bonds with Alex Pereira as he was always rooting for Izzy, so he has no reason to lie.
 
Scamter Campbell is making Asspedal sign a contract, despite Jon Jones's efforts telepathically forcing Asspedal not to fight:
1-gif.gif


2-gif.gif
 
