Tom Aspinall signs his first title defence

eh, i dunno. Alex seems like he might be too small for Tom.Vs Alex Pereira!! Please!!! That's the fight we want to see!! And the one that makes the most sense for Tom!
No, Alex would fight straight for the belt. The UFC said that if Alex goes to HW, it's either against JJ or Tom. And Alex isn't small. Have you seen the footage recently in which he's weighing 243 pounds while keeping the same bulk, with little fat mass? Is 244 pounds with a Gane-like body small for HW? No, it's not. Even Ngannou said Alex would definitely be successful and have an easier time in HW than in LHW, saying he'd likely get the belt, but wondered "how long would he be able to defend the belt? I don't know. But yes, he'd definitely be successful and likely get the belt there"eh, i dunno. Alex seems like he might be too small for Tom.
if Alex DOES go up to heavyweight and manages to beat a top 10 guy, then i guess why not?
He would have about 2 minutes to do so before gasping for air on the groundlol he was gifted a belt if Kimbo was alive he knock him out