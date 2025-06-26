Why did you
reacted to your reaction
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,972
- Reaction score
- 7,690
Tom went all in in this interview,
reveals the truth about Jon Jones’ retirement, and breaks down the champion mindset, fear, and mental toughness required for UFC title fights.
02:52 Did You See This Coming?
03:31 What Was Your Reaction When You Found Out Jon Jones Was Retiring?
04:23 Did You Want to Fight Jon?
05:21 Was Jon's Decision a Strategic Dodge?
06:23 Do You Take It as a Compliment?
07:29 Would You Fight Jon If He Came Back?
08:51 What's Changed Overnight?
10:43 Who's the Contender Now?
11:48 When Will You Fight Next?
14:02 What Was Your Family's Reaction?
15:29 If Jon Is Watching, What Would You Say?
17:48 The Dream to Become a Heavyweight Champion
18:32 Where Does Tom Aspinall Come From?
19:45 Where Did Your Inspiration Come From?
22:02 What Kept You Going?
24:46 Why Did Your Mum Never Come to an MMA Fight?
26:40 What Advice Would You Give to Young People?
29:49 I'm Scared to Fight Anybody
32:03 I've Always Been Fearful to Fight
33:05 Overcoming the Fear
35:37 Working on Your Mental Strength
37:57 Tom's Process of Writing Things Down
41:30 Very Few Make Money Fighting
44:22 Tom Aspinall's Career Progression and Fighting Style
48:41 When Do You Start Making Good Money?
50:08 Sergei Pavlovich Fight
51:17 It Takes Years to Become an Overnight Success
52:42 Having Kids at 23 and Not Being Able to Support Them
57:19 Your Rock Bottom Moment
58:45 Tom's Family
1:03:05 My Knee Problems Helped My Career Growth Massively
1:06:30 Surrounded by Toxic People
1:09:54 How Did You Feel After the Injury?
1:12:07 Did It Knock Your Confidence?
1:13:40 Jon Jones
1:17:48 There's No Contract Signed
1:24:06 Tom's Fighting Secrets
1:26:24 The Health Routine to Get Into Elite Shape
1:32:10 Why Do You Do Hypnotherapy?
1:35:34 Your Journey With Anxiety
1:38:28 Your Son's Health
1:39:16 Having an Autistic Child
1:48:25 The Importance of an Autism Diagnosis
1:53:46 The UFC Heavyweight Champion Belt
1:54:41 How Did You Feel When You Won the Heavyweight Championship?
1:56:26 Retiring Early to Avoid Cognitive Issues
2:01:52 Why Are You Special?
2:04:57 How I Prepare Mentally on Fight Day
reveals the truth about Jon Jones’ retirement, and breaks down the champion mindset, fear, and mental toughness required for UFC title fights.
02:52 Did You See This Coming?
03:31 What Was Your Reaction When You Found Out Jon Jones Was Retiring?
04:23 Did You Want to Fight Jon?
05:21 Was Jon's Decision a Strategic Dodge?
06:23 Do You Take It as a Compliment?
07:29 Would You Fight Jon If He Came Back?
08:51 What's Changed Overnight?
10:43 Who's the Contender Now?
11:48 When Will You Fight Next?
14:02 What Was Your Family's Reaction?
15:29 If Jon Is Watching, What Would You Say?
17:48 The Dream to Become a Heavyweight Champion
18:32 Where Does Tom Aspinall Come From?
19:45 Where Did Your Inspiration Come From?
22:02 What Kept You Going?
24:46 Why Did Your Mum Never Come to an MMA Fight?
26:40 What Advice Would You Give to Young People?
29:49 I'm Scared to Fight Anybody
32:03 I've Always Been Fearful to Fight
33:05 Overcoming the Fear
35:37 Working on Your Mental Strength
37:57 Tom's Process of Writing Things Down
41:30 Very Few Make Money Fighting
44:22 Tom Aspinall's Career Progression and Fighting Style
48:41 When Do You Start Making Good Money?
50:08 Sergei Pavlovich Fight
51:17 It Takes Years to Become an Overnight Success
52:42 Having Kids at 23 and Not Being Able to Support Them
57:19 Your Rock Bottom Moment
58:45 Tom's Family
1:03:05 My Knee Problems Helped My Career Growth Massively
1:06:30 Surrounded by Toxic People
1:09:54 How Did You Feel After the Injury?
1:12:07 Did It Knock Your Confidence?
1:13:40 Jon Jones
1:17:48 There's No Contract Signed
1:24:06 Tom's Fighting Secrets
1:26:24 The Health Routine to Get Into Elite Shape
1:32:10 Why Do You Do Hypnotherapy?
1:35:34 Your Journey With Anxiety
1:38:28 Your Son's Health
1:39:16 Having an Autistic Child
1:48:25 The Importance of an Autism Diagnosis
1:53:46 The UFC Heavyweight Champion Belt
1:54:41 How Did You Feel When You Won the Heavyweight Championship?
1:56:26 Retiring Early to Avoid Cognitive Issues
2:01:52 Why Are You Special?
2:04:57 How I Prepare Mentally on Fight Day