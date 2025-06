Tom went all in in this interview,reveals the truth about Jon Jones’ retirement, and breaks down the champion mindset, fear, and mental toughness required for UFC title fights. 02:52 Did You See This Coming? 03:31 What Was Your Reaction When You Found Out Jon Jones Was Retiring? 04:23 Did You Want to Fight Jon? 05:21 Was Jon's Decision a Strategic Dodge? 06:23 Do You Take It as a Compliment? 07:29 Would You Fight Jon If He Came Back? 08:51 What's Changed Overnight? 10:43 Who's the Contender Now? 11:48 When Will You Fight Next? 14:02 What Was Your Family's Reaction? 15:29 If Jon Is Watching, What Would You Say? 17:48 The Dream to Become a Heavyweight Champion 18:32 Where Does Tom Aspinall Come From? 19:45 Where Did Your Inspiration Come From? 22:02 What Kept You Going? 24:46 Why Did Your Mum Never Come to an MMA Fight? 26:40 What Advice Would You Give to Young People? 29:49 I'm Scared to Fight Anybody 32:03 I've Always Been Fearful to Fight 33:05 Overcoming the Fear 35:37 Working on Your Mental Strength 37:57 Tom's Process of Writing Things Down 41:30 Very Few Make Money Fighting 44:22 Tom Aspinall's Career Progression and Fighting Style 48:41 When Do You Start Making Good Money? 50:08 Sergei Pavlovich Fight 51:17 It Takes Years to Become an Overnight Success 52:42 Having Kids at 23 and Not Being Able to Support Them 57:19 Your Rock Bottom Moment 58:45 Tom's Family 1:03:05 My Knee Problems Helped My Career Growth Massively 1:06:30 Surrounded by Toxic People 1:09:54 How Did You Feel After the Injury? 1:12:07 Did It Knock Your Confidence? 1:13:40 Jon Jones 1:17:48 There's No Contract Signed 1:24:06 Tom's Fighting Secrets 1:26:24 The Health Routine to Get Into Elite Shape 1:32:10 Why Do You Do Hypnotherapy? 1:35:34 Your Journey With Anxiety 1:38:28 Your Son's Health 1:39:16 Having an Autistic Child 1:48:25 The Importance of an Autism Diagnosis 1:53:46 The UFC Heavyweight Champion Belt 1:54:41 How Did You Feel When You Won the Heavyweight Championship? 1:56:26 Retiring Early to Avoid Cognitive Issues 2:01:52 Why Are You Special? 2:04:57 How I Prepare Mentally on Fight Day