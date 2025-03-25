Media Tom Aspinall says he was watching cro cop and implies his level of skill and that time period doesn't compare to modern mma, timestamp is 17:59

Cro Cop was a left handed southpaw with a powerful left kick. If he competed in modern era with the skill set he had in his prime he would most likely lose.

But I say but, if Cro Cop had fought in our modern era as a young man, he would had improved and adapted his skillset, and would do well in our era.

Old school fighters were tough, modern era males are a bit softer, if you gave old school fighters the knowledge and ressources of today, they would certainly outshine the modern fighers. If not the moden fighters would outshine them.
 
two men are fighting in a cage with a monster energy drink advertisement in the background .
 
I’m imagine UFC HW champ in 2050 would say “I watch videos of Tom Aspinall the other day and I saw a few holes in his game”. The new replaces the old. It’s just a fact of life.
 
Aspinall did say it was a UFC fight, and Crocop became increasingly basic as his career went on for some reason. If you watch his old K-1 fights he's a more dynamic striker.
 
I think he should shut the f up about it and respect the OGs.

This guy basic as fuck too, fast hands and decent striking and grappling at the end of the day. He forgets to mention the HWs are embarrassing right now and he just happen to be the best one in it.

Who's the best guy he beat anyways? Volkov? Sergei who lost to Volkov? Blaydes who got besmirched by Sergei?

F aspinall and War Crocop! PRIDE NEVER DIE!

tumblr_mz0fjgWuk41ry1rm7o1_400.gif

nHOyjx.gif
 
