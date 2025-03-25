Cro Cop was a left handed southpaw with a powerful left kick. If he competed in modern era with the skill set he had in his prime he would most likely lose.
But I say but, if Cro Cop had fought in our modern era as a young man, he would had improved and adapted his skillset, and would do well in our era.
Old school fighters were tough, modern era males are a bit softer, if you gave old school fighters the knowledge and ressources of today, they would certainly outshine the modern fighers. If not the moden fighters would outshine them.