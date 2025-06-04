News Tom Aspinall says he’s moving on. Is clear Jones doesn’t wanna fight him. He plans on defending his belt twice this year.

Can he realistically defend the belt two times a year? It's going to be a lot of rematches outside of Gane. The roster is paper thin. Stipe and Francis was plagued by this too
 
Of course cause real athletes are going into other sports making real money. Best of a bad situation. Jones is off doing blow. Maybe never comes back. Let's move on.
 
We are seeing exactly why its paper thin too. This shit show of jon jones and dana keeping the belt tied up. Fighters wasting their prime sitting around wondering wtf is going on. Big athletes will make much much more in the NFL.
 
Should he? Dana refuses to strip Jones of the belt. Thus he trying to make Tom do someone's else's job of defending the title.
 
If he's ready could do late July and December?
 
Pretty much the best hws available. 8-1 in the UFC. Has avenged his only loss n the UFC.
That's not how it goes, though.

Jon holds the belt, Tom holds the interim.The lesser.

Feel free to believe differently. Feel free to believe that Tom is the champ. It's all good.
 
They did, and posted as such, then you responded. See how the world turns
Well, Tom isn't the champ. Jones is the champ. Times change, the world turns. Maybe things are different in a month.

Still doesn't change that Jones is the champ. Still doesn't change that you're free to believe that reality isn't true. The world hasn't really turned, Jones is champ, Tom isn't.
 
