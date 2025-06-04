Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
This is the only way Jon will fight Tom is by Tom ignoring him & making him look & feel irrelevant.
That being said, bring on Aspinall vs Gane!
Of course cause real athletes are going into other sports making real money. Best of a bad situation. Jones is off doing blow. Maybe never comes back. Let's move on.
We are seeing exactly why its paper thin too. This shit show of jon jones and dana keeping the belt tied up. Fighters wasting their prime sitting around wondering wtf is going on. Big athletes will make much much more in the NFL.
Should he? Dana refuses to strip Jones of the belt. Thus he trying to make Tom do someone's else's job of defending the title.
If he's ready could do late July and December?
Pretty much the best hws available. 8-1 in the UFC. Has avenged his only loss n the UFC.
Contenders
It's not far fetched. It's the hw division after all.
Pretty much the best hws available. 8-1 in the UFC. Has avenged his only loss n the UFC.
Feel free to believe differently. Feel free to believe that Tom is the champ. It's all good.
They did, and posted as such, then you responded. See how the world turns