Media Tom Aspinall responds to Jon Jones

All those guys Tom destroyed were nobodies, the whole HW division is nobodies except for Jon, that's why he had to look outside the division for his greatest challenges. Fortunately a retiree and a former MW are available otherwise he would probably quit in disgust because there is nobody to fight
 
Tom chasing too hard.

He's probably a noble man -- but UFC Circus turned him into a clown.

Clowns attacking each other, investing their time on social media taunting other clowns, and showing off their clown lifestyles...

Dana keeping the Clowns Down in Clown Town -- by focusing their hate on other clowns.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Ian
Oscar Madison said:
Tom chasing too hard.

He's probably a noble man -- but UFC Circus turned him into a clown.

Clowns attacking each other, investing their time on social media taunting other clowns, and showing off their clown lifestyles...

Dana keeping the Clowns Down in Clown Town -- by focusing their hate on other clowns.
Click to expand...

1731128541558.png
 
Interim Champ Tom is the only real ufc HW Champion since Francis.

Dana's Gift of Gane to Pico was a total ufc sham, NO Belt was on the line.

Gane Never Earned A Belt, but he did what Jones never did - fought a ufc HW.
 
Captain Herb said:
All those guys Tom destroyed were nobodies, the whole HW division is nobodies except for Jon, that's why he had to look outside the division for his greatest challenges. Fortunately a retiree and a former MW are available otherwise he would probably quit in disgust because there is nobody to fight
Click to expand...

You sound like a herb.

And for you really old heads...

Urban Dictionary: Herb

1. To be wack. Worthy of being mocked. Weak, chumpish, and generally to be avoided. 2. Mocking term of friends and/ or enemies. It's origins lie in New York City, and with a national commercial campaign by Burger King where it stated "Don't be a herb, get the Whopper." In it Herb was a...
www.urbandictionary.com www.urbandictionary.com
 
Jones is terrified.

"I'll only fight 90 year old Stipe, then retire!"

We see you, coward!
 
Oscar Madison said:
Tom chasing too hard.

He's probably a noble man -- but UFC Circus turned him into a clown.

Clowns attacking each other, investing their time on social media taunting other clowns, and showing off their clown lifestyles...

Dana keeping the Clowns Down in Clown Town -- by focusing their hate on other clowns.
Click to expand...
Interim Champion going above and beyond to try to unify the belt = clown. Ok…
 
Substance Abuse said:
You sound like a herb.

And for you really old heads...

Urban Dictionary: Herb

1. To be wack. Worthy of being mocked. Weak, chumpish, and generally to be avoided. 2. Mocking term of friends and/ or enemies. It's origins lie in New York City, and with a national commercial campaign by Burger King where it stated "Don't be a herb, get the Whopper." In it Herb was a...
www.urbandictionary.com www.urbandictionary.com
Click to expand...
Ok that's fine but the post was a sarcastic take on Jon's point of view, so not serious.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
Tom Aspinall ends fights in two minutes, two seconds, a UFC record
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
PhotographyRaptor
PhotographyRaptor
Ludwig von Mises
Big Tom Aspinall is an absolute CHAD
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Evangelion
Evangelion
Takes Two To Tango
Who is your top 5 HWs currently overall in MMA?
2
Replies
29
Views
774
L0ki
L0ki
K
Media Jon Anik disagrees with Dana White “Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall never f***ing happening” willing to bet big money on it
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
3K
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas
Black9
Media Cain Velasquez Explains How He WINS Both Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
3K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,795
Messages
56,479,361
Members
175,247
Latest member
Someguy79

Share this page

Back
Top