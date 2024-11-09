Not even steroids would save Jones from Aspinall.Dana will have to allow Jon to use steroids again for him to even THINK about entertaining the idea.
You're right. Jon would want a Freddy Kruger glove in order to fight Tom.Not even steroids would save Jones from Aspinall.
Tom chasing too hard.
He's probably a noble man -- but UFC Circus turned him into a clown.
Clowns attacking each other, investing their time on social media taunting other clowns, and showing off their clown lifestyles...
Dana keeping the Clowns Down in Clown Town -- by focusing their hate on other clowns.
All those guys Tom destroyed were nobodies, the whole HW division is nobodies except for Jon, that's why he had to look outside the division for his greatest challenges. Fortunately a retiree and a former MW are available otherwise he would probably quit in disgust because there is nobody to fight
Damn you had to do Coker like that? Was a bit of a goof but he seemed like a kind hearted fella
Ok that's fine but the post was a sarcastic take on Jon's point of view, so not serious.You sound like a herb.
And for you really old heads...
Urban Dictionary: Herb1. To be wack. Worthy of being mocked. Weak, chumpish, and generally to be avoided. 2. Mocking term of friends and/ or enemies. It's origins lie in New York City, and with a national commercial campaign by Burger King where it stated "Don't be a herb, get the Whopper." In it Herb was a...www.urbandictionary.com
Imagine if DDP called Anderson SilvaJones is terrified.
"I'll only fight 90 year old Stipe, then retire!"
We see you, coward!
Sarcasm doesn't translate well in written form.Ok that's fine but the post was a sarcastic take on Jon's point of view, so not serious.