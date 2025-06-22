Media Tom Aspinall Releases Statement on Promotion to UFC Heavyweight Champion

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
110,832
Reaction score
203,710
GettyImages-2163998287-2-1140x760.jpg

Tom Aspinall kept it short and sweet — perhaps because the real work is yet to come.

After UFC CEO Dana White announced that Jon Jones was retiring at the UFC Baku post-fight press conference, Aspinall reacted to the news — as well as being elevated to undisputed heavyweight champ — in a brief statement on Instagram.



“For you fans. It’s time to get this heavyweight division going,” Aspinall wrote. “An active undisputed champion.”

Aspinall became the interim heavyweight champion with a first-round stoppage of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. Rather than stay idle while Jones sought a title defense against Stipe Miocic, the Englishman defended the interim crown against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 last July. Aspinall has since been quite vocal regarding his frustration with the stagnant heavyweight title picture.


Aspinall Looks Forward to Being an Active UFC Champion​



While White was initially confident that Jones vs. Aspinall would happen at some point in 2025, “Bones” lack of interest in that fight eventually won out.

“I obviously feel bad for Tom that he lost all that time and obviously money but we’ll make it up to him,” White said at the UFC Baku post-fight press conference. “Tom Aspinall’s a good guy. He’s been incredible through this whole process that we’ve gone through. He’s been willing to do anything, fight him anywhere at any time and do this and now he’s like ‘I’ll fight anybody — you tell me who and I’ll fight them.’

“Aspinall’s been great. He’s going to be a great heavyweight champion for us. I’m excited to work with him.”

It’s unclear when Aspinall will make his first title defense, but it’s possible that he gets added to an already announced event due to his lengthy layoff. The general consensus is that contenders like Ciryl Gane and Jailton Almeida could get the first shot at championship gold. However, a wildcard could be former two-division kingpin Alex Pereira, who recently posted a video of himself tipping the scales at 243 pounds.

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Tom Aspinall Releases Statement on Promotion to UFC Heavyweight Champion

Tom Aspinall kept it short and sweet — perhaps because the real work is yet to come.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Söze Aldo said:
A wasted year of his prime. Let's hope he hits the ground running now, Pereira laid the groundwork that 3 defenses in a year is still possible for a champion to do nowadays.
Click to expand...

Should be about 5 minutes of cage time for Tom.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:

Aspinall Looks Forward to Being an Active UFC Champion​

Click to expand...

lol I don't know who phrased it like this, but this is like damning with faint ambition. The UFC is such a fucking clown show, of course the normal functioning of a fight promotion is a revolutionary act now, one which people hope is the beginning of a new era.

What a fucking clown show.
 
Just seen Tom as he was visiting downtown NYC -he's already upped his name rec game

1750625462767.png
 
Jackonfire said:
“I obviously feel bad for Tom that he lost all that time and obviously money but we’ll make it up to him,” White said.


Tom about to get a lifetime supply of Corn Nuts
Click to expand...
He will never have to buy tires again, UFC will just call up Toyo and have them help their guy out
 
PaddyO'malley said:
Gane finna whoop Tommy Bwoi's azz watch

Tom seh him retire JJ widout scrappin' but JJ finna beat Tom from di retirement home bed ♟️ 👴🏿

<JonesLaugh>

Keep it warm buddy 🇫🇷
Click to expand...
Tom walking past the Jones bro's was one of the most Alhpa momentss I have ever witnessed.



He will Clown Cereal Gane in one round
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
News Dana White delivers Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall update: ‘It’s just a matter of when now’
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
5K
Alpha_T83
Alpha_T83
Captain Herb
News Jon Jones leads X-rated chant about Tom Aspinall. Calling all Shookologists and Sher-psychologists
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
4K
froggyluv
froggyluv
AMAZINGUFC
News Jon Jones will break heavyweight record set by Cain Velasquez if Tom Aspinall fight is delayed by six months
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand
AMAZINGUFC
News Tom Aspinall’s father frustrated😭 over waiting for Jon Jones fight
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
4K
icemun
icemun

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,333
Messages
57,464,671
Members
175,716
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top