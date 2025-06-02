What is he going to move to? Main event at the Apex against Gane?
Yeah sureDon’t do it Tom. Don’t settle for less with a possible matchup against Cyril Gane. Play the game and wait for Jon’s dumbass. This is Dana and Jon’s game. They’re trying to set you up for failure. You take the fight Cyril that means Jon wins whether you beat him or not, it’s still a loss.
If you play the game longer, the Saudis will lose patience and will offer to buy out your contract and sign you for a 1 fight deal more than all the earnings Dana has paid you in total. Even the Saudis are tired of Dana and Jon.
But Jon just said the UFC is working out a date for him and Tom. If Jon is someone who would tell a lie, it’s going to affect how I judge his moral character.
NO.IMO, both are probably milking this for hype. The fight is probably already signed.
man, jon should just fuck off from mma.
this whole shtick is getting tired.
Uh, ain't you the one swearing up and down that Jones gonna fight?Took Tom this long to realize that?
Dont mind him, he only cares if someone gets pissed off. Jones not fighting pisses people off, he loves it.Uh, ain't you the one swearing up and down that Jones gonna fight?
I remember that godawful period of time. Dana had a hell of a romance with that guy but this time it's like Jon's sitting at the end of the bar and they close in 10 minutesDont mind him, he only cares if someone gets pissed off. Jones not fighting pisses people off, he loves it.
There are fans who actually get more enjoyment out of fights NOT happening than they do if they were.
That was a big thing when Conor refused to defend his belts. People actually had the rhetoric that no one deserved to fight for them and Conor can just "do whatever he wants"