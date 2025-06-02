Media Tom Aspinall ready to move on from Jones fight: "Jon's retired"

Don’t do it Tom. Don’t settle for less with a possible matchup against Cyril Gane. Play the game and wait for Jon’s dumbass. This is Dana and Jon’s game. They’re trying to set you up for failure. You take the fight Cyril that means Jon wins whether you beat him or not, it’s still a loss.

If you play the game longer, the Saudis will lose patience and will offer to buy out your contract and sign you for a 1 fight deal more than all the earnings Dana has paid you in total. Even the Saudis are tired of Dana and Jon.
 
TimeToTrain said:
Yeah sure
 
Söze Aldo said:
But Jon just said the UFC is working out a date for him and Tom. If Jon is someone who would tell a lie, it’s going to affect how I judge his moral character.
Klippy said:
IMO, both are probably milking this for hype. The fight is probably already signed.
NO.

Jones killed any possible hype that might have been created.

Who would buy this card? Casuals that don’t even know who Jones, and Aspinall are?

Jones doesn’t have that cachet, right now. In fact he NEVER did. And Aspinall has been on the shelf for a year.

Strip him, and move on.
 
At this point its on the UFC, not Jones anymore. Jones is not gonna say, hey i vacate the belt and make 5mio less by nobody giving 2 sh** anymore about my brands and myself. Its on the UFC to take action. Imagine tellîg your boss hey im not doing what you ask anymore, your boss would send your as* packing in less then 2 minutes. But its your boss who has to take action.
 
Jon has already moved on from Tom...to ladyboys.
 
Captain Herb said:
Uh, ain't you the one swearing up and down that Jones gonna fight?
Dont mind him, he only cares if someone gets pissed off. Jones not fighting pisses people off, he loves it.

There are fans who actually get more enjoyment out of fights NOT happening than they do if they were.

That was a big thing when Conor refused to defend his belts. People actually had the rhetoric that no one deserved to fight for them and Conor can just "do whatever he wants"
 
This is turning into some high school drama. A senior flirted with a sophomore they had a brief stint, and then the whole school was talking about whether they would get back together again, and then the graduation summer came and the underclassmen realizes that the college going man has no desire to rekindle the flame.
 
HHJ said:
Dont mind him, he only cares if someone gets pissed off. Jones not fighting pisses people off, he loves it.

There are fans who actually get more enjoyment out of fights NOT happening than they do if they were.

That was a big thing when Conor refused to defend his belts. People actually had the rhetoric that no one deserved to fight for them and Conor can just "do whatever he wants"
I remember that godawful period of time. Dana had a hell of a romance with that guy but this time it's like Jon's sitting at the end of the bar and they close in 10 minutes
 
