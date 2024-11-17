  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Tom Aspinall ragdolls both these old dudes

tim aspinall got crushed like a bug by some guy in birmingham without a wikipedia page!
 
Forget the same night, with how slow Stipe was he beats them at the same time
 
Aspinall blitzes Jones before he realizes what's happened.
 
Before this fight in really wanted to see jones vs Aspinal and was hoping Jon takes it. Now I’m thinking it’s safer for Jon just to leave that alone Lol. Aspinal will absolutely go right through Jones.
 
Crazy how bad Jon looked beating up an old man. He looked so slow and extremely hittable. If that was Tom chasing him down when he was running it would have been goodnight very fast.
 
