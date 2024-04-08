Media Tom Aspinall outlines Ciryl Gane's history of ducking *update* Gane responds

Gane only wants gains so good job for dodging those two he and Dana want that French money
 
Good to know it was Gane who turned down Pavlovich.

Aspinall said before that fight that "champion level fighters" had turned down the fight which was why it was offered to him.

Gane being a former interim champ, means it was almost certainly him Aspinall was talking about. There was confusion because some thought he was talking about Stipe.
 
doesnt surprise me. any high level martial artist with basic high school level grappling can take him down and control him. he was wise to duck those who can take people down.
 
Gane must've heard Khabib say in that interview (right after Ngannou wrestlefucked Gane) that Sergei has better wrestling than Ngannou
 
Gane turned down the Sergie fight and Blades, etc but why not Jon. Who's only chance was to crotch sniff.
 
doesnt surprise me. any high level martial artist with basic high school level grappling can take him down and control him. he was wise to duck those who can take people down.
Pav does get TDs but he doesn't do it with wrestling. He gets "Fist" TDs.
 
No one cares about his stories that could be false.

The only actual fact we know is that he doesn't want to fight Gane.
 
Honestly.. If he was referring to the Paris card... I would pick Tuivasa too before Aspinall.
 
The 2 biggest ducks of the division fought for a vacant HW belt. Pathetic. One of the many reasons this division is in shambles right now.
 
He says something different with every interview. Now he says he'll fight Gane, but 4 months ago Aspinall was ducking Gane out of pettiness.

 
The 2 biggest ducks of the division fought for a vacant HW belt. Pathetic. One of the many reasons this division is in shambles right now.
The division is in shambles because Jon's shoulder got injured. Anyone can say that Jones ducked Ngannou, but did he? Ngannou was in contract negotiations for a very long time.
 
The 2 biggest ducks of the division fought for a vacant HW belt. Pathetic. One of the many reasons this division is in shambles right now.
At least Gane wasn't too cowardly to fight heavyweights.​

Gane turned down the Sergie fight and Blades, etc but why not Jon. Who's only chance was to crotch sniff.
To many, that "fight" looked like it was a show only made to give an unearned belt to someone that stayed safely hidden for years and never had the guts to fight, or even call out, a single heavyweight.
 
I don't think Gane is a duck. He fought in September. The title fight was in November. Probably not enough time to deload and go back into camp.
 
