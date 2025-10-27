Tom Aspinall or Khamzat Chimaev - Who is more likely to fight by the end of the year?

Who is more likely to fight by the end of the year?

  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
39,734
Reaction score
54,633
First off it doesn't mean it will happen, but who's more likely to fight before this year ends?

Both need to fight asap. I don't know how long Aspinall will be out with his injury. So I'm going to say Chimaev.

But that's also pushing it. Although he should fight, he was unscathed in his last fight.

8c3ad-17548936705887-1920.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
Jones Jones smashes Tom
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
Luffy
Luffy
octagonation
(opinion) Khamzat Chimaev vs Nassourdine Imavov will likely take place at UFC 325 or UFC 326
2
Replies
25
Views
591
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
Mind Mine
Aspinall vs Gane is the fight to make
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
2K
Bouboumaster
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,822
Messages
58,007,838
Members
175,905
Latest member
hermann

Share this page

Back
Top