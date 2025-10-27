Tom Aspinall or Khamzat Chimaev - Who is more likely to fight by the end of the year?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
First off it doesn't mean it will happen, but who's more likely to fight before this year ends?
Both need to fight asap. I don't know how long Aspinall will be out with his injury. So I'm going to say Chimaev.
But that's also pushing it. Although he should fight, he was unscathed in his last fight.
