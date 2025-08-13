  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Tom Aspinall Never Picking Dricus Pu Plessis to Lose Again

Tom Aspinall will never make the mistake of picking against Dricus Du Plessis again.

Du Plessis is scheduled to defend his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event at UFC 319 this Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. The champ is known for this unorthodox style, which appears clumsy but still finds success. Like many fans and pundits, Aspinall has picked against “Stillknocks” in the past, only to be proven wrong. However, “Honey Badger” refuses to make that mistake again. Aspinall claims to be only baffled further by Du Plessis’ style the more he watches him. Aspinall acknowledged that Chimaev’s elite wrestling could be the biggest threat so far to Du Plessis. Regardless, the heavyweight champion refuses to pick against Du Plessis.

Aspinall Uncertain of Outcome in UFC 319 Headliner​


“DDP – I’ve got no idea,” Aspinall told TNT Sports. “The more I watch him, the less I know about him… I will never ever ever think that DDP’s gonna lose again. He just finds a way to win. Against Khamzat Chimaev though… Khamzat Chimaev is an absolute beast. If he can get that back control and start that cycle that he does, dragging guys to the ground, going for the submissions, punching them from there, punishing them, tiring them out, so maybe the answer is, ‘I don’t know.’”

Undefeated in nine UFC outings, Du Plessis will look to defend his middleweight title for the third time this weekend. Meanwhile, Chimaev has finished six of his eight UFC wins.

ahahahaha is Aspinall called "Honey Badger"? How did I not know that?
 
