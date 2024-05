He's never even been to the third round, he's a baby in this game



His best three wins are:



Sergei

Volkov

Tybura? (lol)





For all we know his grappling has regressed since he blew out his ACL, he might have shit cardio and get exposed against someone like Gane. He's quick, powerful, and has a good skillset. Certainly doesn't give you 100% odds of victory against far more proven fighters.