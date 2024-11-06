Media Tom Aspinall: "I'll be ready even in 1 hour notice"

IMG_2123.gif

Neither of these guys are fighting you Tom , ever , just wait until the Jurassic park match is over and tell everyone they both retired to avoid fighting you
 
At this point keeping his name relevant. I don't blame him. He's not getting the fight unless a freak accident happens.
 
UFC: “Cool. We don’t care. Ain’t no way we’re gonna let you ruin Jon’s special night”.

I admire his spirit. Correct if I’m wrong, but this is one of those fights where UFC is not going to let Aspinall step in him as backup fighter. If either guy pulls out, the bout is off.
They’ll let Pereira fight him to save the card but they’re not letting Stipe or Jon near him.
 
Last edited:
Stipe might fight him if the UFC is "convincing" enough.

Jon ain't fighting Aspinall, most certainly not on short notice. This has been made painfully clear now.

Its funny cause this card is hot garbage. If Charles and Chandler is actually off and now Jon and Stipe ain't fighting, have fun.
 
See that's the benefit of not having to cut weight. More fighters would be willing if that was the case.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
Tom Aspinall ends fights in two minutes, two seconds, a UFC record
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
PhotographyRaptor
PhotographyRaptor
Ludwig von Mises
Big Tom Aspinall is an absolute CHAD
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Evangelion
Evangelion
andgonsil
Opinion - Aspinall vs Poatan in March
2
Replies
21
Views
937
L0ki
L0ki
Black9
Media Cain Velasquez Explains How He WINS Both Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
3K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,590
Messages
56,466,403
Members
175,236
Latest member
Penu

Share this page

Back
Top