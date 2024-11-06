Red Lantern
Jon and Stipe def teaming up to kill Tom first lol. He is the hardest fight for everyone.The UFC should sanction a 3 man free for all for 5 rounds. It would be interesting to see who teams up with who to finish off the odd man out.
Man some of you are easily triggeredHe is the Ank of heavyweight. A true wanker.
Jones would move back down to LHW if they made him fight TomLike Jones or Miocic would take that fight lol.
He’s like an ex girlfriend that keeps telling you how she’s totally over you.Tom's becoming a bit "notice me, senpai!"