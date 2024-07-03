  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Tom Aspinall "I ABSOLUTELY Want To Fight Alex Pereira"

SuperNerd said:
Poor Tom, money fights and world titles at his fingertips, but he can't grab it.

I hope he gets rewarded in the long run, but I doubt it.
I think he wants to fight Pereira so he can get to Jones and take all his frustration out on him, Tom would have the strap if it wasn't for this fuckin dumb Jones v Stipe match up
 
The true UFC heavy weight champion. I'm sure Aspinall is restless for an exciting opponent. His division is mostly full of slobs and ducking cowards.
 
Of Course, but please Tom, keep fighting those big guys like you, the 265 guys.

We Do Know Tom is sincere and would fight our LHW champ, unlike the duck.​
 
Tom and Jones would absolutely run through Alex.

That being said, I'd be down for it if Alex beats Ankalaev and maybe one other LHW (Krylov or Roundtree, whom should fight each other for the next shot after Ankalaev). If Alex pulled off those wins, the hype behind a fight against the Jones-Aspinall winner would be unreal.
 
I would too if I was Tom... Alex is not invincible.

Since all the hype is on Alex right now, a win against him would bring Tom fans, attention, money etc...
 
I think Tom is too big, enough to starch Alex.
That being said, i do prefeer to watch that than diva Ankalaev.
 
“I’ll stand and trade. No takedowns” - Tom, prolly 😔
 
Why is it that every thread I click into there is some jones hate comment ? Some of you need help.
 
