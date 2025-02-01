  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Tom Aspinall: "Heavyweight Fights STINK - STOP Holding It Up (Jon)"

To be fair, Aspinall would've tried to wrestle Rozenstruik, just like he wrestled Volkov. I don't think his fight with Volkov was or with Rozenstruik would've been much more entertaining than Sergei's fights if at all.

I wanted to see Aspinall vs Gane but it appears Gane still hasn't fixed his dogshit grappling of his. I don't think Jones wants that smoke either.

I wouldn't mind Almeida vs Aspinall, but most compelling heavyweight fight right now might be Nemkov vs Aspinall.

HW division is really, really lacking right now...I think it's hands down the worst division including WMMA divisions unless you count WMMA featherweight division as something that exists.
 
