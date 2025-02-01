To be fair, Aspinall would've tried to wrestle Rozenstruik, just like he wrestled Volkov. I don't think his fight with Volkov was or with Rozenstruik would've been much more entertaining than Sergei's fights if at all.



I wanted to see Aspinall vs Gane but it appears Gane still hasn't fixed his dogshit grappling of his. I don't think Jones wants that smoke either.



I wouldn't mind Almeida vs Aspinall, but most compelling heavyweight fight right now might be Nemkov vs Aspinall.



HW division is really, really lacking right now...I think it's hands down the worst division including WMMA divisions unless you count WMMA featherweight division as something that exists.