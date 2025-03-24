  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Tom Aspinall Gives Update Regarding Jones Fight “Big news coming.”

Tom was on Helwani’s show recently and gave an update regarding his meeting with the UFC.

“We had a fantastic meeting. Everything went amazing. I understand my position now. I understand what the company is doing now, and you gotta stay tuned my friend cause there’s big news coming.”

Tom also said after the meeting he feels like he is in a good spot and he is very optimistic about things.

Confirms Alex Pereira losing helped his situation.

So there you have it… no news is news until it's news.



*the video has chapters.
 
If Tom's in a good spot, then so am I.

Fuck.. no I'm not!
 
If Tom is happy, that probably means Jon is not. The UFC probably finally called Jon's bluff on his ridiculous hold-out pay request, and will have Tom fight someone else for the undisputed.
 
Tom's making secondary income by renting out his head for hot air balloon rides?!
 
They keep saying big news coming, I will keep believing it. Either Jon signs or vacates, but Jon the type to sign and pull out and then retire and then claim Tom never beat him...even when Tom walks through him Jon will say he was just old and if Jon wins he will retire and people will think Tom was overrated and then Tom will just walk through everyone else.
 
