Tom was on Helwani’s show recently and gave an update regarding his meeting with the UFC.
“We had a fantastic meeting. Everything went amazing. I understand my position now. I understand what the company is doing now, and you gotta stay tuned my friend cause there’s big news coming.”
Tom also said after the meeting he feels like he is in a good spot and he is very optimistic about things.
Confirms Alex Pereira losing helped his situation.
So there you have it… no news is news until it’s news.
*the video has chapters.
Last edited: