what's crazy is i've seen people in sherdog say. "Aspinall should prove he's worthy" "Aspinall only has 1 relevant win" "Jon has done so much he deserves his fight with Stipe". not even acknowledging that Jon Jones has LITERALLY 1 win at HW, Aspinall has proven his worth because he's the fuckin interim champ, the only way he could be more worthy is if he HAD THE BELT JONES IS NOT ALLOWING HIM TO COMPETE FOR, while saying "Jon deserves this"? this guy DESERVES NOTHING, you're talking about THE poster child of entitlement, having his entire career catered to by the UFC, treating all of his fuck ups with kid gloves and getting him slaps on the wrists. Jon has had the MOST help from his employer than any other fighter in the history of MMA.