To be fair Jones has quite the legacy at HW. He did outgrapple that kickboxer one time who literally never fought a grappler in his entire professional career. GOAT HW pretty much with that singular win. They should hold the division for 8 years if necessary based on that singular win.An interim champ being forced to defend his belt because the champ prefers to fight a guy who hasn't fought in 3 years is wild
Almedia/Blaydes winner makes the most sense. I'm not high on Almedia but if he can grapple and hold his cardio against Blaydes? It's a aspect that can give Aspinall issues and if Blaydes wins it's a well matched technical battle that Blaydes has tools to keep interesting.
I'm guessing the UFC makes Aspinall Gane instead but it feels like fans don't take Gane seriously and him winning looks bad for the UFC's active talent.
Pretty based take. As much as I want to see Gane vs Aspinall I think you're right. Pav vs Gane is what makes more sense right now.Gane possibly getting another interim belt wrapped around him would be silly as hell, he'd look like a lame duck joke of a champion begging for a Jones rematch lol.
I like the fight itself but now isn't the time for Aspinall vs Gane, maybe revisit it in a year when Jones is out of the picture. Gane should fight Pavlovich imo.
Imagine explaining this to a new MMA fan:
There’s 2 HW divisions.
One has the official champ that won’t defend against real contenders and opted to fight an old retired firefighter.
The other division doesn’t have the real champ but he’s active and defends his belt against real contenders.
Get it?
Tom Aspinall is active? He’s 30 and has 17 fights.