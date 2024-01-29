Media Tom Aspinall eyes Blaydes vs Almeida winner for summer title defense

Well given we know the retirement fight between Old Man Jones and Old Man Miocic isn't relevant to the title picture going forward, it's only right Aspinall focuses on the guys who are likely to actually challenge him.
 
An interim champ being forced to defend his belt because the champ prefers to fight a guy who hasn't fought in 3 years is wild
To be fair Jones has quite the legacy at HW. He did outgrapple that kickboxer one time who literally never fought a grappler in his entire professional career. GOAT HW pretty much with that singular win. They should hold the division for 8 years if necessary based on that singular win.
 
Imagine explaining this to a new MMA fan:

There’s 2 HW divisions.
One has the official champ that won’t defend against real contenders and opted to fight an old retired firefighter.
The other division doesn’t have the real champ but he’s active and defends his belt against real contenders.
Get it?
 
kind of surprised its not Gane if he does defend the interim title but maybe UFC would want Gane to headline Sept in Paris.
 
Almedia/Blaydes winner makes the most sense. I'm not high on Almedia but if he can grapple and hold his cardio against Blaydes? It's a aspect that can give Aspinall issues and if Blaydes wins it's a well matched technical battle that Blaydes has tools to keep interesting.

I'm guessing the UFC makes Aspinall Gane instead but it feels like fans don't take Gane seriously and him winning looks bad for the UFC's active talent.
 
Jones and Stipe have handled this situation horrible. Jon Jones is a narcissist who rather hold up the division and cling to the belt while he recovers. A real champ would have relinquished the title. Stipe is a 50 year old grandpa who is an inactive shot fighter coming off a brutal KO loss. Both guys rather sit out and fight each other in 2025 while opening ducking the interim champ.
 
Almedia/Blaydes winner makes the most sense. I'm not high on Almedia but if he can grapple and hold his cardio against Blaydes? It's a aspect that can give Aspinall issues and if Blaydes wins it's a well matched technical battle that Blaydes has tools to keep interesting.

I'm guessing the UFC makes Aspinall Gane instead but it feels like fans don't take Gane seriously and him winning looks bad for the UFC's active talent.
Gane possibly getting another interim belt wrapped around him would be silly as hell, he'd look like a lame duck joke of a champion begging for a Jones rematch lol.

I like the fight itself but now isn't the time for Aspinall vs Gane, maybe revisit it in a year when Jones is out of the picture. Gane should fight Pavlovich imo.
 
Gane possibly getting another interim belt wrapped around him would be silly as hell, he'd look like a lame duck joke of a champion begging for a Jones rematch lol.

I like the fight itself but now isn't the time for Aspinall vs Gane, maybe revisit it in a year when Jones is out of the picture. Gane should fight Pavlovich imo.
Pretty based take. As much as I want to see Gane vs Aspinall I think you're right. Pav vs Gane is what makes more sense right now.
 
July 20th in the UK seems likely. Gives the 299 winner 4.5 months to turnaround. If the winner isn't healthy they could put Gane in last resort.

Not sure they hold off Leon that long though. I believe Leon vs Belal 2 will headline 302(likely for Newark) since they don't have many other choices. Islam could headline 302 but all his possible opponents are booked.
 
Imagine explaining this to a new MMA fan:

There’s 2 HW divisions.
One has the official champ that won’t defend against real contenders and opted to fight an old retired firefighter.
The other division doesn’t have the real champ but he’s active and defends his belt against real contenders.
Get it?
Tom Aspinall is active? He’s 30 and has 17 fights.
 
what's crazy is i've seen people in sherdog say. "Aspinall should prove he's worthy" "Aspinall only has 1 relevant win" "Jon has done so much he deserves his fight with Stipe". not even acknowledging that Jon Jones has LITERALLY 1 win at HW, Aspinall has proven his worth because he's the fuckin interim champ, the only way he could be more worthy is if he HAD THE BELT JONES IS NOT ALLOWING HIM TO COMPETE FOR, while saying "Jon deserves this"? this guy DESERVES NOTHING, you're talking about THE poster child of entitlement, having his entire career catered to by the UFC, treating all of his fuck ups with kid gloves and getting him slaps on the wrists. Jon has had the MOST help from his employer than any other fighter in the history of MMA.
 
Imagine Tom having defended twice before the Jon Stipe fight happens, hell maybe even thrice. Then the Jon vs Stipe fight happens... That'll be awkward as fook for the people pretending there will be any legitimacy on the line when they fight for the... Wait for it... UNDISPUTED <45><Lmaoo>HW belt...
 
